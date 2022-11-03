The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

4 men shot, wounded in Humboldt Park

Four men between the ages of 26 and 62 were shot in Humboldt Park. One is in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four men were shot and wounded in Humboldt Park on Thursday, police said.

The men — ages 26, 31, 34 and 62 — were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when four others approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where all but the 62-year-old were listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to police. The 62-year-old was struck in the shoulder and back and was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

