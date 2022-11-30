Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make no promises to anyone because at a deeper level, you are unsure of where your commitment lies, even if you are not consciously aware of this. Nevertheless, you might be physically attracted to someone. (This attraction might be temporary and unreliable.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Impulse shopping is likely today. (Of course, you love beautiful things, quality items and antiques.) Today you might buy something because you can’t resist it. Meanwhile, a competition or challenge with a friend or a member of a group might arise. Stay cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Flirtations and physical attractions to others might occur. (Fun to have a thrill.) Nevertheless, this planetary influence is not sufficient to guarantee a sustained relationship. This is more of a flash-in-the pan thing. Meanwhile, back in the boardroom, conflict with bosses, parents and authority figures are likely. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t get worked up about political arguments or issues related to travel, higher education, medicine and the law because this will exhaust you, and probably lead nowhere. Meanwhile, a surprise flirtation might be exciting. (Ah, the thrill of secret passions!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids because they might have different ideas about what they want to do as opposed to your ideas. (This goes with the territory.) Likewise, a dispute with a friend about where to lunch or what to do might occur. Be cooperative.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might find yourself irresistibly attracted to someone in a uniform today or someone in a position of power. Meanwhile, you might have a power struggle with a friend, spouse or partner. Possibly this quarrel might be triggered by jealous feelings? (Just saying.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are an excellent debater. (One of the reasons so many Librans are in the legal profession.) Today you feel passionately about something. Admittedly, you might also be attracted to someone you meet. (Be still my beating heart.) Avoid work disputes, which might occur.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If financial disputes arise today, be patient. Also guard against a fast, passionate response to how you handle your money (or spend it) today. Act in such a way that you will have no regrets tomorrow. Something might lead to a romantic quarrel. Competition or jealousy might be a factor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the classic day for a passionate attraction to someone. (Eyes across a crowded room and all that.) This could be an exciting encounter, but very likely, a temporary one. Meanwhile, do your best to keep the peace at home because that makes life easier.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A hidden romance or a secret attraction might trigger an argument with someone today. Perhaps a jealous response by someone else? This could involve a work-related flirtation. Capricorns tend to compartmentalize their lives. Work colleagues rarely meet your family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today a friend might become a lover. Certainly, many of you will feel a physical attraction to a friend, a new encounter, or a member of a group. Meanwhile, avoid money disputes or power struggles about cash flow or something that you own. Don’t do anything you will regret later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Intense feelings with bosses and authority figures will exist today, and for many of you, these feelings will be a physical attraction or an exciting flirtation. Nevertheless, at the same time, you might feel competitive or even jealous of someone in power or someone famous. Remember: At the end of the game, the king and the pawn go back in the same box.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ben Stiller (1965) shares your birthday. You are clever, humorous and able to entertain others with wit and originality. You are diligent, polite and cooperative once you know what is expected of you. This year is slower paced. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on the relationships that are most important to you. Accept help from others.

