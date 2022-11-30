17-year-old shot in Chicago Lawn

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
The teen was walking in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 10:45 a.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The band posted news of her passing to social media accounts on Wednesday.
Data from Climate Observatory network of environmental groups shows that, in the four years of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s leadership, deforestation rose 60% over the previous four years.
The “Bernstein & Holmes” show took an emotional turn Wednesday when co-host Leila Rahimi discussed the Iranian national soccer team in the context of the unrest in the country.
The right move is to shut down Bears’ Justin Fields, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season
One team needs to protect its future. The other needs to decide on its future.
Because of an issue with the permitting system, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadlines.