17-year-old shot in Chicago Lawn

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The teen was walking in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 10:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

