Wednesday, November 30, 2022
17-year-old shot in Chicago Lawn

The teen was in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The teen was walking in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain about 10:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
John McVie (from left), Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Neil Finn, Mick Fleetwood and Mike Campbell of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.
Entertainment and Culture
Christine McVie, co-lead singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79
The band posted news of her passing to social media accounts on Wednesday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Smoke rises from a forest fire in September in in the Transamazonica highway region in the municipality of Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after a 15-year high.
Environment
Amazon deforestation in Brazil stays near 15-year high
Data from Climate Observatory network of environmental groups shows that, in the four years of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s leadership, deforestation rose 60% over the previous four years.
By Fabiano Maisonnave | AP
 
TheScore.png
Sports Media
Leila Rahimi discusses protests in Iran during emotional segment on The Score
The “Bernstein & Holmes” show took an emotional turn Wednesday when co-host Leila Rahimi discussed the Iranian national soccer team in the context of the unrest in the country.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Justin Fields embracing after a game in September.
Bears
The right move is to shut down Bears’ Justin Fields, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season
One team needs to protect its future. The other needs to decide on its future.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A file photo of wild turkeys.
Outdoors
IDNR extends the deadlines for spring turkey applications
Because of an issue with the permitting system, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadlines.
By Dale Bowman
 