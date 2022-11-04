Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In one way, you feel pleased with yourself. However, in another way, you might be secretly disturbed by some news, or find yourself at odds with a relative, neighbor or sibling. (It’s tough keeping everyone happy, isn’t it?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are glad to talk to friends and members of groups — Hail fellow, well met! Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds about a financial matter or perhaps something that you own? Whatever it is, don’t let this squabble ruin your good feelings with others. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are high visibility today! Very likely, others are impressed with you because you look successful, even affluent. Enjoy this great press, and resist the urge to squabble with someone, which will definitely arise. Because you are high visibility, it might be to your credit to take the high road.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you can travel, by all means, do so because you will love to explore more of your world. However, arguments and debates about politics, religion and racial issues might mar your day. Try to avoid these if possible. Cherish your own peace of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This could be a good day to seek out a loan or mortgage or to ask to borrow something from someone else because you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others, including financial institutions. Nevertheless, if a quarrel arises, be as skillful as possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners, close friends and members of the general public are warm and friendly today, on the whole. Nevertheless, you might find yourself briefly at odds with someone in a position of authority — a boss, parent, teacher or member of the police. Tread carefully!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. You might also do something to expand your job or take on a new project. Meanwhile, you feel healthy and vigorous, which is reassuring. Nevertheless, a quarrel or dispute might arise about something. Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fun-filled day which promises good times with enjoyable outings. Enjoy the theater, entertaining diversions, fun with friends, sports events and playful activities with children. However, at times, a bit of tension might produce some disputes with someone. Promote peaceful choices.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the most part, this is a pleasant, happy day at home. In particular, you will enjoy socializing. Therefore, invite the gang over for good food and drink. Having said this, some tension with a family member might arise. (Possibly with a partner.) Do what you can to maintain harmony.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your optimism will prevail today, which is why this is a fun day for short trips, conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors plus opportunities to learn something new. This is because you are eager to expand your world and your mind! However, avoid petty arguments. You don’t need this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for business and commerce because the moon is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your House of Money and Earnings. You might see ways to promote your wealth? Fortunately, you might also squabble with someone about money or possessions. Be patient with your kids.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Jupiter, which is a feel-good situation. You will feel upbeat and optimistic! Therefore, you will enjoy schmoozing with others. Nevertheless, don’t let a squabble with a family member get you down.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ralph Macchio (1961) shares your birthday. You are persuasive and know how to win people over to your way of thinking. You work hard and take pride in your work. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

