Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 6. 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping after 4:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus. (Note: Daylight savings ended today.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have a lively discussion with someone older or in authority. They might impress you with their views, or, vice versa, you might impress them. Don’t let things get out of hand. You don’t have to prove anything. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have the mental and emotional energy to research or dig for answers for questions that you have. Possibly, you will be excited or alarmed by what you learn. This might even lead to an argument with someone about politics, religion or racial issues. Stay cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can expect a lively discussion with someone (perhaps a person in a group). This might be about future goals or dealing with people from other cultures and countries. Someone older or more experienced might have input for you. Avoid squabbles about shared property and differing values.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you today, especially parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. Be aware of this. If you have to encounter authority figures, be polite, even though you will be tempted to clash with them or aggressively clarify your position. (Remember what’s best for you.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have lots of mental energy to study and explore new ideas. This same energy can apply to your desire to travel and explore new places. However, steer clear of controversial subjects, which can lead to arguments about politics, religion or racial issues.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have definite ideas about how you want to treat an issue related to shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or something to do with the wealth and resources of a partner or someone else. In fact, you’re prepared to defend what you want. Tread carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. When this occurs, you have to give way to others. You have to cooperate and compromise. Fear not, in two weeks, when the moon is in your sign, people will have to cooperate with you. That’s how it works.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can accomplish a lot because you have energy and drive. You’re willing to work, and you’re also willing to do something for the future, especially in a way that affects your home and family. Therefore, don’t waste time arguing with daily contacts. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Essentially, you’re in a playful mood today. Ideally, you can explore sports and outdoor events as well as fun activities with children. Nevertheless, romantic arguments and power plays might ruin your chance for fun. But it’s always your choice. (And it probably involves your ego.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a family member, probably someone older or in a position of authority, will take place. This could relate to duties, financial contributions or how something will get done, especially how something might improve things. Nevertheless, avoid ego battles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with others will be lively, especially if your kids are involved, or you’re discussing issues related to sports, the entertainment world, vacations and fun diversions. You want a practical solution; but somehow, something seems to create obstacles for you. Easy does it. Go gently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial matters are your primary concern, possibly how you can boost your earnings or work behind the scenes — something like that. This might relate to some stress and chaotic activity taking place at home. (Money isn’t always the solution, even though at first, it looks that way.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emma Stone (1988) shares your birthday. You are energetic, confident and full of enthusiasm. You are focused and dedicated to whatever you do because you want to succeed. This is a year of exciting change that might bring you increased personal freedom. It’s important to act fast and trust your intuition. Travel if possible.

