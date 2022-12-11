Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day! You will enjoy cocooning at home; however, you will also enjoy entertaining as well. After the moon alert, make plans to socialize and enjoy sports events, fun times with kids, romantic outings and social outings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a feel-good day. In the morning, you might be busy with errands or involved with friends and groups. If so, this will be enjoyable. However, as the day wears on, you might be happy to hide at home and relax. (You like your creature comforts.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Cash flow, earnings, spending and shopping are on your mind. Therefore, please be aware of the moon alert. Avoid shopping from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. Afterward, expect short trips, visits and a busy pace!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today begins with the moon in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which gives you feelings of well-being and joy. You will feel warm and friendly to others, and might be concerned about the welfare of someone. After the moon alert, your mind turns to shopping, earnings and cash flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a feel-good day! Because this morning is gentle and quieter, relax with a second cup of coffee. However, after 2:30 p.m. Chicago time, the moon enters your sign bringing you extra good luck! It will heighten your emotions and your response to others. Great time to socialize!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This morning you will feel sociable, and keen to talk to friends or groups. You might even entertain at home. Later in the day, you might want to hide or enjoy your own privacy or work behind the scenes. You need a time out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or a female acquaintance might be meaningful to you this morning. Later in the day, after that moon changes signs, you’ll be high visibility . People will notice you more than usual; and in fact, they might be talking about you for some reason. (Be aware of this.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This morning short trips and a chance to do something different or explore new turf will appeal to you. Later in the day. you are high visibility. People will notice you. They might even be aware of personal details about your private life. (A bit curious.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning you might focus on banking and financial matters connected with shared property. But later in the day, you will enjoy doing something different. Travel and explore your environment. Go someplace you’ve never been before because this will delight you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Go gently this morning and cooperate with friends, partners and spouses to make life easier. (No biggie.) Set aside some time later this afternoon to check bills and financial papers so that you know what’s happening. When it comes to your money and personal wealth, stay on top of things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning, you might be busy taking care of others or serving someone else’s needs. Perhaps breakfast for the family? Later in the day, time spent with a friend or partner will be significant. Guard against knee-jerk reactions this afternoon. Stay cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This day begins in a playful, fun-loving way! Enjoy the company of children and romantic partners. Do something that makes you feel happy. Later in the day, you will have to satisfy duties, obligations and your To Do list. And so it goes.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor Mos Def (1973) shares your birthday. You are independent; however, you are also very warm and caring about others. In fact, at times, you are protective. This is a quieter year. Focus on your most personal relationships. Concentrate on your needs and what makes you happy. Accept help from others.

