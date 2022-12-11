The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 11, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

4 shot, 3 fatally after fight outside Portage Park bar

The group was in the 5500 block of West School Street when someone shot them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 shot, 3 fatally after fight outside Portage Park bar
Screen_Shot_2022_09_16_at_2.05.31_AM.png

Sun-Times file

Four people were shot, three fatally, early Sunday after a fight outside a Portage Park bar on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 2:30 a.m., an argument began in the bar located in the 5500 block of West School Street, police said. The argument then turned into a fight on the street outside the bar, resulting in two men and two women being shot, police said.

The men, 50 and 26, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman, 24, also suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital after being shot in the head and was listed in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Chicago police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Roseland
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Protesters decry ‘broken promises’ on affordable housing at Lathrop Homes
Rev. Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina after review board clears him of latest sex abuse allegation
Man upset over TV news story fired guns at family, neighbors before being shot by police: prosecutors
South Side man charged in shootout with Lombard police in which reported accomplice died
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty considers taking a shot.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ hesitance to shoot exacerbating talent deficit
The Hawks certainly have had less offensive-zone possession time than their opponents this season, but they’ve also done less with the possession time they’ve had.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man’s abrupt change to his will may signal elder abuse
After promising an inheritance to longtime friend, 90-year-old inexplicably decided all of the estate should go to his caregivers.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls
NBA schedule put Mavericks against ropes, but Bulls knocked them out
Dallas head coach Jason Kidd knew his team was in for it with a 9 p.m. tip on Friday, a 4 a.m. arrival into Chicago, and missing MVP-candidate Luka Doncic. The Bulls aided in that process, however, jumping on the visiting team right away, and never letting them breath in a record-setting performance for the franchise.
By Joe Cowley
 
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at referee Brian McNutt during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
No. 17 Illinois falls to Penn State
The Illini dropped their Big Ten home opener 74-59 on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
By Sun-Times wires
 