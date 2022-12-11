4 shot, 3 fatally after fight outside Portage Park bar

Four people were shot, three fatally, early Sunday after a fight outside a Portage Park bar on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 2:30 a.m., an argument began in the bar located in the 5500 block of West School Street, police said. The argument then turned into a fight on the street outside the bar, resulting in two men and two women being shot, police said.

The men, 50 and 26, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman, 24, also suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital after being shot in the head and was listed in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

No one was in custody.

