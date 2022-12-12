Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great way to begin your week! Not only do you feel energetic and purposeful today, you feel playful! Many of you are excited about long-range travel plans for the future. This is also an excellent day for publishing and the media, as well as medicine and the law.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business and commerce are favored today. Trust your financial intuition because you are on solid ground. Discussions about loans, mortgages and shared property will go well, especially if you are talking to a female family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to sit down with partners and close friends and speak your peace. You are confident, optimistic and ready to lay your cards on the table. In turn, others are practical, reasonable and willing to listen. Oh joy! Is this my life?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a productive day for you! Bounce out of bed, roll up your sleeves and get busy! Trust your moneymaking ideas. One reason you will get a lot done is you are focused and persevering. Today you will leave no stone unturned. You might also improve your health today. (Especially bones and teeth.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which gives you initiative, drive and confidence. This is a good day to discuss the practical arrangements for kids — their care and their education. It’s also an excellent day to make plans for a vacation or sports matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions will be productive and practical today, especially if you include a parent or an older family member. Likewise, real estate discussions will be reliable and might yield positive results. Do whatever you can behind the scenes to do your homework.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will accomplish a lot because your mind is focused. Choose today for a job that requires attention to detail and concentration because you’ve got this! Meanwhile, someone different, perhaps from another culture, might inspire you to travel or explore something new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial discussions will be conservative, realistic but productive today. Keep your eyes open because whatever happens will benefit you. In fact, this benefit might come to your family and home scene as well. Others know personal details about your private life today. (Be aware of this.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today, without effort, you have an orderly state of mind and a strong sense of self-discipline. (I’m impressed.) This is why it’s the perfect day to make plans at a concrete level because you will leave no loose ends. You will pay attention to detail!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to research something and dig for answers or look for solutions to old problems is excellent today. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. It’s not the day to relax. Au contraire! Get as much done as possible. Reflect upon serious matters, especially how they affect your long-term future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to seek advice from someone older or perhaps someone who has more wisdom or experience than you. In fact, you might want to bounce your own hopes and dreams off this person to get their feedback? (Take advantage of the situation.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with parents, bosses and VIPs are productive and practical today. By all means, welcome the opportunity to do this with anyone in a position of authority today because you will be pleased with the results. Meanwhile, you have lots of energy to work hard today! (Consider this day a blessing.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actor Frank Sinatra (1915-1998) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, confident and in some ways bigger than life. Issues matter to you, which is why you are sometimes a perfectionist. You won’t let something go. This is a social year for you, which is why you have a great zest for life! Old friends may reappear again.

