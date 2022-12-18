Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:15 to 9:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This can be a productive day, particularly if you cooperate with partners, spouses or close friends. Perhaps you can form a partnership or a working unit with someone else? With Mercury and Venus at the top of your chart, bosses and authority figures will listen to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might have to work on behalf of someone else or perform a service for someone. Nevertheless, try to travel, or get away and do something different to satisfy your sense of adventure because this will please you. If shopping, be aware of the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It hasn’t been easy with Mars being retrograde in your sign since August. It’s been a bit like wading through quicksand. (This will continue until late March next year.) Courage! Do the best you can. Today is a playful, creative, fun-loving day for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might enjoy cocooning at home and puttering around where you live. You will welcome the privacy; and at the same time, you can do things to get better organized, which will please you. Enjoy warm conversations with partners and close friends.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Make time for pleasure and socializing. The arts, sports events and fun times with children will be excellent choices. You will also enjoy working and getting better organized (as long as you get time off for good behavior).

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home and family have a strong appeal for you. Nevertheless, you will happily accept invitations to party and enjoy the company of others. You might also delight in creative activities, sports and interactions with kids. Keep things light hearted.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign. It will return again around Jan. 12. Every month the moon is in your sign for 2 1/2 days and when this occurs, it gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. You can use this to your advantage!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a laid-back day. Enjoy talking to daily contacts, siblings and relatives. You will also enjoy reading and writing because you’re in the mood to learn, at a leisurely pace. Something might make you appreciate your daily surroundings, always a pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a nice day! The sun is in your sign, which is empowering; and the moon is in your House of Friendships. Warm relations with female friends are likely. You will enjoy sharing your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with authority figures will be solid; however, this is a poor day to volunteer or agree to anything important. Check moon alert. Keep your eyes open. See which way the wind is blowing. Wait until this evening or tomorrow to act.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to enjoy the company of new friends from other countries and different cultures because you love to learn new ideas and concepts that cause you to think of things in a new way. Enjoy good times with friends and groups.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will enjoy being with younger people as well as creative, artistic types. Relations with others will be warm and friendly. (A friend could become a lover.) With the sun high in your chart, you look attractive to everyone, even if you don’t do anything special.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brad Pitt (1963) shares your birthday. You are compassionate, idealistic and adventurous. You are alert, curious and eager for new experiences. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which is why it’s important to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Clear the decks for new beginnings next year.

