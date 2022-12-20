Menu planner: Invite friends over for filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms

Filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 13 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) filet mignon steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 cups assorted mushrooms (shiitake, enoki, straw, cremini, button or chanterelle), whole or cut in half if large

1/4 cup minced shallots

1 1/2 cups lower-sodium beef broth

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

Heat large, nonstick skillet on medium. Place steaks in skillet; cook 10 to 13 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm. Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add beef broth and thyme to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to bottom of pan are dissolved; bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water in small bowl; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Serve steaks with sauce.

Per serving: 277 calories, 37 grams protein, 13 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 5.6 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 110 milligrams cholesterol, 117 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Southwestern brunch strata

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigeration time: 2 to 24 hours

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (20-ounce) package shredded hash browns

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn

1 cup diced cooked chicken

1 cup frozen stir-fry bell peppers and onions

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

4 whole eggs

8 egg whites

1 1/4 cup 1% milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In same dish, mix hash browns, beans, corn, chicken and peppers and onions. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, milk, salt and cayenne pepper until well-blended. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no more than 24 hours. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, 55 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Per serving: 289 calories, 27 grams protein, 8 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 124 milligrams cholesterol, 455 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Crispy baked drumsticks with honey mustard sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup dry Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

5 teaspoons canola oil

1 egg

8 skinless chicken drumsticks (about 2 pounds)

1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, paprika, onion powder and salt. Drizzle with oil and mash with fork until oil is thoroughly incorporated. Lightly beat egg with fork in another shallow dish. Dip drumsticks into egg, then press into breading mixture until evenly coated on both sides. Discard any remaining mixture and egg. Spray rack and rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; place chicken on rack. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. For the sauce: Combine yogurt, mustard, honey and pepper in a small bowl. Serve sauce with drumsticks.

Per serving: 371 calories, 34 grams protein, 15 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 197 milligrams cholesterol, 697 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Vegetable chowder

In a 2- or 3-quart microwaveable dish, combine 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup green bell pepper and 1 cup chopped carrots. Microwave on high (100% power) 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of potato soup, 1 cup 1% milk and 1 (16-ounce) can cream-style corn. Cover and microwave on high 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand covered 2 minutes; serve.

Garam masala lentils and potatoes

Enjoy a hearty no-meat dinner: In a Dutch oven, combine 4 cups water, 1 pound brown lentils (picked over and rinsed), 1 1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes (peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces), 2 medium chopped onions, 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 35 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add 2 red or yellow (or 1 each) bell peppers cut into 1-inch pieces and simmer 5 more minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves. Sprinkle 3/4 cup toasted slivered almonds over top.