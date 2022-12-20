The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Invite friends over for filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Invite friends over for filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms
Filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms.

Filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Filet mignon with herb-butter sauce and mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 13 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) filet mignon steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 cups assorted mushrooms (shiitake, enoki, straw, cremini, button or chanterelle), whole or cut in half if large

1/4 cup minced shallots

1 1/2 cups lower-sodium beef broth

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

Heat large, nonstick skillet on medium. Place steaks in skillet; cook 10 to 13 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm. Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add beef broth and thyme to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to bottom of pan are dissolved; bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water in small bowl; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Serve steaks with sauce.

Per serving: 277 calories, 37 grams protein, 13 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 5.6 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 110 milligrams cholesterol, 117 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Southwestern brunch strata

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigeration time: 2 to 24 hours

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (20-ounce) package shredded hash browns

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn

1 cup diced cooked chicken

1 cup frozen stir-fry bell peppers and onions

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

4 whole eggs

8 egg whites

1 1/4 cup 1% milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In same dish, mix hash browns, beans, corn, chicken and peppers and onions. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, milk, salt and cayenne pepper until well-blended. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no more than 24 hours. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, 55 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Per serving: 289 calories, 27 grams protein, 8 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 124 milligrams cholesterol, 455 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Crispy baked drumsticks with honey mustard sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup dry Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

5 teaspoons canola oil

1 egg

8 skinless chicken drumsticks (about 2 pounds)

1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, paprika, onion powder and salt. Drizzle with oil and mash with fork until oil is thoroughly incorporated. Lightly beat egg with fork in another shallow dish. Dip drumsticks into egg, then press into breading mixture until evenly coated on both sides. Discard any remaining mixture and egg. Spray rack and rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; place chicken on rack. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. For the sauce: Combine yogurt, mustard, honey and pepper in a small bowl. Serve sauce with drumsticks.

Per serving: 371 calories, 34 grams protein, 15 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 197 milligrams cholesterol, 697 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Vegetable chowder

In a 2- or 3-quart microwaveable dish, combine 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup green bell pepper and 1 cup chopped carrots. Microwave on high (100% power) 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of potato soup, 1 cup 1% milk and 1 (16-ounce) can cream-style corn. Cover and microwave on high 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand covered 2 minutes; serve.

Garam masala lentils and potatoes

Enjoy a hearty no-meat dinner: In a Dutch oven, combine 4 cups water, 1 pound brown lentils (picked over and rinsed), 1 1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes (peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces), 2 medium chopped onions, 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 35 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add 2 red or yellow (or 1 each) bell peppers cut into 1-inch pieces and simmer 5 more minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves. Sprinkle 3/4 cup toasted slivered almonds over top.

Next Up In Recipes
A candlelit tradition treat: Christmas ginger-molasses cookies
Jelly doughnuts: How to make the sweet Hanukkah pastry
Cold brew coffee: A simple recipe to make it at home
Menu planner: For a quick, no-meat dinner, make Chipotle black bean soup
New Orleans craft cocktail recipe book ‘a love letter to the city’
A sweet holiday tradition: spiced orange-almond cake is uncomplicated and delicious
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want to stay close to both brother and guy he’s divorcing
Supportive sister endures the awkwardness of meeting the new love interests of both men in the breakup.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Carmela Richardson and Rosa Sanders
Year In Review 2022
Telling the stories of 2 moms, undeterred in their quest for justice for sons lost to gun violence
MOHAMMAD SAMRA: Although their sons were killed years apart and in entirely different areas, I was struck by the resolve of Rosa Sanders and Carmela Richardson in my reporting this year.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Businesses should seize the opportunity to make changes in the work environment that benefit everyone and confront ageism.
Other Views
The pandemic changed the workplace. It’s an opportunity to confront ageism.
The typical workplace now includes workers from five generations. That shift, plus changes in the workplace since the pandemic, are an opportunity to make the work environment better for all.
By Mary O’Donnell and Thomas D. Kuczmarski
 
Travelers walk along the concourse at O’Hare airport’s Terminal 2, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Other Views
COVID’s still around — and decisions about holiday travel are tough
For those living with chronic disabilities or immunocompromised, like myself and my dad, it is urgent to think twice about returning to “normal.”
By Laura Kina
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
For Bears, it’s time to make a tank call
It’s anathema to NFL players and coaches, but the team could really use a high pick in the 2023 draft.
By Rick Telander
 