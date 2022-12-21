The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you are high visibility because the sun has moved to the top of your chart. (Actually, this influence will continue for the next four weeks.) It symbolizes that you are in the sun’s spotlight and this light is flattering! This gives you an advantage because others are impressed with you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Starting today, your sense of adventure is heightened. You might make travel plans because you want to get outta Dodge. This urge to travel and seek adventure will last for the next four weeks. Romance with someone “different” might begin.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today your focus turns to debt, shared property, inheritances and the wealth and resources of a partner. (This focus will continue for the next four weeks.) It also will enhance your ability to attract money to you or get a loan or mortgage. Ka-ching!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the sun moves directly opposite your sign to stay for the next four weeks. This means you will need rest and more sleep. It also means you have more objectivity and a sense of detachment, which will allow you to get a better understanding of your closest relationships.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun changes signs today, which will inspire you to work hard. Suddenly, not only do you want to work hard, you want to work efficiently to make every action count. This new higher standard will be something you will embrace for the next four weeks. “Hello world!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Once a year, the sun enters the part of your chart that governs play, recreation, social outings, vacations, sports and fun activities with kids. This is what’s happening today, which means you want to have fun! (This lovely influence will last for the next four weeks.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might feel a shift of focus to home, family and your private life. In fact, this focus will last for the next four weeks. You might be more involved with a parent. Home repairs and redecorating projects will be on your list. (Librans care about the appearance of their surroundings.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Starting today, your daily pace will accelerate! Suddenly, you’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! This high-energy window will last for four weeks. (Fear not; it will be “fun busy”.) Enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors plus reading and writing more than usual.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

“Show me the money!” You will find that your focus now turns to money, earnings and cash flow. Starting today, the Sun will travel through your Money House, which might trigger clever money-making ideas. It will also spark your desire to buy beautiful things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the sun enters your sign where it will stay for the next four weeks. This can happen only once a year, and when it occurs, it gives you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. You will also attract people and favorable circumstances to you. Bonus!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might feel a desire to hide from the busyness around you. (This will last for four weeks.) Fear not because you can actually use this opportunity to do research and work alone or behind the scenes. (Some will have a secret love affair.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be more popular starting today! This increased popularity will last for the next four weeks, which is why you will enjoy hanging out with friends more than usual, as well as being involved in groups, clubs and associations.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jane Fonda (1937) shares your birthday today. You are generous, caring and compassionate. You have ideals and you’re willing to fight for them. People are charmed by you. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships.

