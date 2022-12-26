The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after noon Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t be upset if you feel oppressed by a friend, or criticized by someone older. Don’t take it personally. The moon is lined up with Saturn. Sudden upsets with someone (possibly about money or possessions) might occur. We all feel this squeeze play today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a bummer day to deal with authority figures. Don’t ask for a raise or for favors. In fact, give bosses, parents, teachers and the police a wide berth. Your interactions with them will be unpredictable. Furthermore, they might squash your plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid discussions about controversial subjects because these will go south in a New York minute. Possibly, someone might criticize you or make you feel depressed. Meanwhile, travel plans might suddenly change. Courage! (It’s that kinda day.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might feel broke today. Debt, taxes and anything to do with inheritances and shared property might look gloomy. You might encounter surprising news that you didn’t expect. Things might look bleak, especially if the posse is after you. Good luck.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t be discouraged if you feel shot down by friends or partners. Many people feel this way because the moon is lined up with Saturn, which is like draping the world in black crepe paper. No fun. In addition, someone close to you might throw you a curveball. Get ready.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Work conditions might be onerous today. You might be exhausted from shoveling snow before you even get to work! Bosses might rain on your parade. Meanwhile, your work routine might be interrupted. Possibly, even your health might hold a few surprises for you. Keep an eye on your pet to avoid accidents and upsets. Oy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social outings might be a bummer. For starters, they might be canceled or suddenly changed. Perhaps someone is boring or complaining. Children might also be an increased responsibility. Go with what works.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

An older family member might throw cold water on your plans today. In fact, family discussions will likely discourage you. Furthermore, your home routine might be interrupted by a small appliance breaking down or some other disruption.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might feel discouraged because negative thinking is rampant. Don’t let this get you down because it’s a temporary influence. Nevertheless, pay attention to everything you say and do because this is also an accident-prone day. Forewarned is forearmed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel financially discouraged. You might also feel bummed out because something you own is broken, harmed, lost or stolen. Today is a discouraging day for most people; plus, it has unexpected surprises. Give yourself a little treat to keep your boat afloat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Things look worse than they really are. Because the moon is in your sign today and it is lined up with Saturn, you might feel lonely, isolated or cut off from others. Meanwhile, this is a mildly accident-prone day. Your routine will certainly change. Don’t let anyone lay a guilt trip on you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign so pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, it’s a restless day for you. You feel vaguely lonely, isolated and perhaps depressed. Join the club. We number millions. We’ve even got jackets. Chalk this up to a seasonal hangover and too much tryptophan.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Drummer Lars Ulrich (1963) shares your birthday. Although you are focused and determined, you are also playful and mischievous. You have a large personality and others often look to you for strength and reassurance. This year you are reaping the rewards of past efforts. You will get a promotion, an award for some special acknowledgement.

