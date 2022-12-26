The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

It clears the way for MLB stars such as José Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Former White Sox player Jose Abreu could represent Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.

Former White Sox player Jose Abreu could represent Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.

Abbie Parr/AP

HAVANA — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the U.S. granted the license to FCB. It clears the way for MLB stars such as José Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March if they choose to accept a potential invitation.

It’s up to each country’s national governing body to pick the players on its WBC team. Final 30-man rosters are due Feb. 7 for the WBC, which begins March 8 with Cuba facing the Netherlands in Taiwan.

While the sport of choice for much of Latin America is soccer, baseball dominates in Cuba. The island has gained fame around the world for its baseball talent.

But in recent years, hundreds of those players have defected from Cuba to play professionally elsewhere. Most notably, many have become United States residents and stars with major league teams in the U.S.

The defections are largely due to a not-so-uncommon geopolitical spat between the two seaside neighbors, leaving Cuban players stuck in the middle.

Cuban athletes competing on the island can’t earn a paycheck under the communist government, which prohibited professional sports following the Cuban revolution 60 years ago.

Longtime sanctions by the U.S. make it largely impossible for Cubans to play professionally for an American team without defecting. Meanwhile, Cuba historically has not allowed Cuban players who defected on their national team rosters.

The defections have taken a toll on Cuba’s performance in international baseball competitions. For example, the Cuban baseball team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of previously winning medals in the sport.

In November, Cuba changed its tune and invited several top players who defected to represent the country in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that features some of the sport’s top players competing in Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.

Weeks later, Cuban officials accused the Biden administration of blocking those players from representing Cuba.

In a statement Saturday, FCB President Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo called the permit a “positive step,” and said the Cuban federation should have more information about the team’s WBC roster once it has more details about the license granted by the U.S.

At the same time, Pérez Pardo also criticized the U.S., tweeting Saturday that “it is arbitrary and discriminatory that a permit from the government of this country (the U.S.) is needed to attend” the WBC.

Next Up In MLB
Just Sayin’: Prelude to Loyola’s maiden A-10 voyage hasn’t been what Ramblers hoped for
Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in trouble after physical exam
White Sox looking at internal options for second base
Polling Place: What grades do Cubs, White Sox get for Swanson, Benintendi signings?
‘Not a finished product’: Measuring the Cubs’ improvement so far this offseason
Christmas isn’t complete without a visit from the Quizmaster
The Latest
Swedish forward Leo Carlsson passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Leo Carlsson emerging as fourth elite option for Blackhawks in 2023 NHL draft
Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov were already considered the can’t-go-wrong top three. But Carlsson’s breakthrough gives the Hawks insurance if they finish second-to-last in the NHL this season and lose both draft lotteries.
By Ben Pope
 
A pedestrian was killed in a Southwest Side crash early Saturday.
Crime
Person shot in off-campus apartment near University of Chicago
About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Seven candles are placed in a traditional Kwanzaa “kinara” (candle holder), and one is lit each day of the holiday in honor of the seven guiding principles of Kwanzaa.
Entertainment and Culture
Celebrating Kwanzaa in Chicago: 10 events honoring the holiday
The Chicago area has a number of events planned to celebrate the annual holiday, taking place at cultural centers across the city and suburbs.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Naperille North’s Charlie Farrell (24) dunks as the Huskies play Glenbard West.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores and highlights from all of Monday’s holiday tournament action.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has started 14 games this season.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, won’t be shut down
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is healthy enough to play the next two games — and will.
By Patrick Finley
 