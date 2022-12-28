The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10 p.m. PST. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an uplifting day, which will lift your spirits. You might do something behind the scenes that ultimately impresses bosses, parents and people in authority. Romantic vibes are in the air, which means some of you might begin a romance with a boss or someone older.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a warmhearted, friendly day! Make plans to travel now or in the future with a friend. You might also feel attracted to someone who is “different.” A discussion with someone about future goals will be encouraging to you. You see that anything is possible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make an excellent impression on others, especially parents and bosses and authority figures, which is why this is a good day to advance your agenda or do whatever you can to go after what you want. People will give you support and their endorsement.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with others are excellent today! It’s easy to get along with partners and close friends. You might also encounter an ex-partner or old friend from your past, and be happy to discover that relations are pleasantly smooth. Even your dealings with the general public are positive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related situations are positive. You will find it easy to get the support and cooperation of others, including financial and practical assistance. This is also a good day to deal with financial matters related to inheritances, shared property and insurance issues.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A playful day! Not only is this a playful day, it’s also a romantic day. Today and tomorrow, exciting flirtations might lead to a new connection or relationship. Children will be a source of joy, as well. Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy sports events and fun times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home or to relax in the privacy of your own home. Interactions with family members will be loving and mutually supportive. Very likely, you will be in contact with family members you have not heard from in a while.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because you’re in a good mood today, you are eager to enjoy the company of others, especially daily contacts. Reach out to siblings, relatives and neighbors and tell them that you care. You’re in such good spirits, you will appreciate your daily surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today. Possibly, something might look better than it is, so be careful. If shopping, you will be tempted to go overboard buying extravagant, beautiful things. Save your receipts just in case. Sometimes you do things in a big way!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with others are extremely good today! Don’t hesitate to reach out and contact others because they will be happy to hear from you. This is also an excellent day for teachers, lecturers and anyone who has to speak to the general public, because others will identify with your words.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you have a chance, you will enjoy your own privacy today in a very peaceful, blissful way. You might see solutions to old problems. Very likely, you are sensing that the year ahead will be a much better year for you. And this is the truth!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A lovely day to socialize! Enjoy the company of friends. Interact with clubs, groups and organizations because relations with others will be supportive and uplifting. In fact, a romance with a friend might begin. This is a good day to ask for someone’s help because you will likely get it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maggie Smith (1934) shares your birthday. You’re careful, deliberate and organized in everything you do. You are also friendly and easygoing dealing with others, which often hides your sensitive side. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you, which means be courageous. Get ready to explore new paths and directions!

