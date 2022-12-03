Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to explore your world! Because you seek adventure and are excited to travel, you will enjoy meeting people from other cultures and different backgrounds. Meanwhile, writing, studying and profound discussions will also please you. This is another great date day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Yesterday was a positive and today is been better! This is an excellent day to check out banking, insurance issues and discuss how to divide an inheritance. Because you feel affectionate and passionate, is also a great day for romance. Keep your pockets open because money might come your way!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is another wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially members of the general public. Meet a friend for lunch or brunch. Share your ideas, especially if you are in a group situation. You also have the ability to attract interesting people to you. Sweet!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an extremely productive day for you because you are happy to work. Others will enjoy workouts at the gym or any kind of physical regimen because you want to do whatever you can to pump your health. Pets will also be a source of joy. Enjoy your day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance is definitely highlighted today. Enjoy flirtations and romantic get-togethers. Meanwhile, all social outings will be a success — fun luncheons, musical performances, sports events, dinner out, playful times with kids and various interactions with others. Do something different! Explore your world!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to putter around where you live and make things look better. Tidy up stuff and perhaps rearrange something. Home repairs or DIY projects will be an excellent choice for you. It’s also a great day to entertain at home — day or evening. People are affectionate today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a busy, upbeat day because you have places to go, people to see, and things to do! A conversation with a partner, spouse or close friend will be illuminating and reassuring. Enjoy a short trip or anything that expands your day-to-day view of things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the second day in a row that brings you financial good fortune. Once again, respect your money-making ideas. Look for ways to boost your income. And yes, you still want to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. This is also a playful day to socialize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You know that it’s good to run with the winning streak, and today is another lovely day — even better than yesterday. Enjoy all kinds of positive exchanges with others, including kids. Accept invitations to socialize, including romantic tete-a-tetes. It’s a fun day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have choices: on one hand, it’s a beautiful day to seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings. (Quiet time.) On the other hand, you might respond to requests from others to socialize. It’s your choice. You can go either way and be happy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is another wonderful day to schmooze! You might play a leadership role in a group or organization today. You might also be involved with younger people or with creative projects and artistic types. Perhaps something will provoke you to modify your future goals?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You look wonderful to everyone today because astrologically speaking, you are in a flattering spotlight. This is why you shine in the eyes of others! People see you as competent, capable and attractive. Therefore, if opportunities come your way, grab them. Nothing is as successful as the appearance of success.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brendan Fraser (1968) shares your birthday. You are charming, attractive and friendly. Others enjoy your company because you have enthusiasm for life. You are confident. This is a more social year. Time to enjoy yourself! Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships. You might find yourself in the public eye.

