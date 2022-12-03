The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Thinking of ice anglers, a suburban great horned owl, Wisconsin deer harvest, hunting shed antlers

Understanding the minds of ice anglers, a suburban great horned owl, the harvest from Wisconsin’s gun season and a question on hunting shed antlers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A great horned owl in the south suburbs. Credit: Michael Dodd

Michael Dodd

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Dodd photographed this great horned owl at home in Homewood last weekend.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“When is a good time to start deer-shed hunting, and can you recommend a good area to search?” Anthony Johnson on Facebook

A: January is a time to start if you’re anxious, but the peak of bucks shedding antlers, which happens annually, comes in February. Look for a legal area with lots of deer or get permission from a landowner. It is not legal to collect shed antlers at forest preserves.

BIG NUMBER

203,295: Deer (98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless) registered during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season,

LAST WORD

“Breakers and cracks are just part of our every day. This one just got a little wider but it was a super chill, calm situation. There was no panic. Nobody got hurt. . . . Everyone just wanted to stay fishing.”

Adam Studniski, owner of JR’s Corner Access resort, which brought out a bridge for a gap between ice bodies Monday on Upper Red Lake in Minnesota that temporarily stranded 200 ice anglers, according to the Star-Tribune.

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Today, Dec. 3: Antique Lure Swap Meet, free to attendees, who are encouraged to bring old tackle to swap or sell, Niles VFW Post 3579

Through Sunday, Dec. 4: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, Dec. 8: Windy City Holiday Bash, The Belmont Tap

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Monday, Dec. 5: Northfield, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Friday, Dec. 9: Extended deadline, first lottery applications, spring turkey hunting

Through Sunday, Dec. 4: Second portion, firearm deer season

Today, Dec. 3: Duck and Canada goose seasons, south zone, open

Friday, Dec. 9, to Dec. 11: Muzzleloader deer season

YOUTH HUNTING

Through Dec 31: Registration for youth (10-17) goose hunt, register for the drawing at : https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/YouthGooseHunt2023.aspx. The hunt is Jan. 16 in the Canton area. For questions, call (217) 785-8060.

