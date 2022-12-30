Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re in the mood to make some serious plans, especially regarding practical matters that you want to put into action. Someone older or more experienced might have advice or a good suggestion for you. Of course, it never hurts to listen. Someone’s advice might help you put a new spin on things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to study and learn something new. Behind-the-scenes research might reveal something valuable for you. Be open to suggestions from bosses, parents and people who might have more experience than you because this might be helpful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to think future travel plans and make practical decisions about travel or something to do with further education or training. Someone older from another country or a different culture might teach you something. Get ready to think about what is possible in your new year ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are high visibility perhaps because you’re dealing with shared property or issues about insurance or inheritances. This might involve an ex-partner or an old friend who is back on the scene again. Whatever you do, you will be thrifty and careful. (As usual.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel a bit restless and eager for a change of scenery or something different. Possibly you will explore making travel plans or getting further education or training? A discussion with a spouse, partner or close friend might make these plans a reality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are in a playful mood, which is why social outings, the arts and the entertainment world will appeal to you today. You might also be interested in sports and playful times with children. It’s a good day to see what you can afford and what is actually feasible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might want to hunker down at home and pull in your reins. Possibly a friend or someone close to you will encourage you to budget and be mindful of expenses. People are in a practical frame of mind and more concerned with serious things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Short trips, conversations with others and a chance to study or learn something new will appeal to you today. However, you are also in a serious frame of mind, which is why you want to get things done. You’re starting to think about your new year ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with your kids or about your kids, especially regarding practical matters, might come up today. In part, this is because you’re focused on finances and cash flow. You want to stop overspending or going overboard. Smart move.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a parent or a female family member might yield practical results today that will please you. You might see more efficient and cheaper ways to run the household or deal with family expenses. You are one sign that hates waste. You like results for your efforts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to study or learn something new. Possibly a teacher or someone older or more experienced than you will have something to share that is valuable. Your impulse today will be to play things low-key and work alone or behind the scenes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll be careful with money today. You’ve decided it’s time to budget and be sensible about your spending habits. You will also enjoy interactions with groups and friends, especially younger, creative people. This is a good day to think about practical goals for the coming year. You want to be realistic.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Basketball champ LeBron James (1984) shares your birthday. You are optimistic, ambitious and determined. You are friendly; nevertheless, you keep to your agenda. This is the perfect year for you to socialize and enjoy life! Explore your creative talents. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends might rekindle a friendship.

