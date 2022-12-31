Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions, which is why you may be less willing to part with something or lend it to someone. You might also feel you have to defend yourself about something where there is really nothing at stake.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign, which will heighten your emotions. It will also create a greater need in you to belong to or relate to friends and loved ones. The good news is that it tends to make you a little luckier than everybody else. Ask the universe for a favor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a random date in the calendar. You don’t have to go out and paint the town red. It’s alright to stay home and hunker down. The reason I say this is you don’t really feel much like socializing today. That’s quite alright. Relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A number of people are making a lot of demands on your time now. You’re busy with partners, close friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. A female colleague might figure prominently in your plans. Is this a time for a frank discussion?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For two days every month, the moon is at the top of your chart bringing your focus to professional and business concerns. It calls attention to you. In fact, some people will be aware of personal details about your private life. Do you need to do some damage control?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have an urge for a change of scenery. You want a chance to do something different that’s adventurous and exciting! Tread carefully because several other things might create some difficulties. Don’t be too ambitious. Just take baby steps today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The placement of the moon today will draw your attention to financial matters, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Family discussions about old business, especially about property or home repairs are likely. Go gently because people will be defensive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For two days every month, the moon will sit opposite your sign. When this occurs, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. You have to be cooperative and ready to compromise. Today is one of those days. (No biggie.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you will have to put your own emotional considerations second to the demands of someone else. You might have to work for someone or perform a service for them. Nevertheless, this can be a gratifying experience. When we show kindness to others, we like ourselves more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romance might be more meaningful for you today because the moon is sitting in the part of your chart that has domain over romance, fun, social occasions and all things creative. You might also be involved with children more than usual. If so, you might feel overprotective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you will enjoy the luxury of retiring to some place so that you can feel private and enjoy your own solitude. It’s the perfect time to go off by yourself and do a little navel gazing. You might see how strongly your habits control your life.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When talking to others today, you want a real connection with them. That’s why you will feel frustrated if the conversation is superficial. You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of something and share it with someone. Real feelings. Real facts.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Lance Reddick (1962) shares your birthday. You are highly individualistic and always choose to march to the beat of your own drummer. You are friendly and value your relationships. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

