Saturday, December 31, 2022
Frying perch eggs, bucks and more bucks, bird feeders and record NAWCA funding

A question on frying perch eggs, bucks and more bucks on Chicago’s Northwest Side, do’s and don’ts on bird feeders and record funding for the NAWCA are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Four of the numerous bucks spotted at a forest preserve on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Credit: Alan Anderson

Four of the numerous bucks spotted at a forest preserve on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Alan Anderson

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Alan Anderson found nine bucks of various ages, together in mid-December, and photographed these four together at Chevalier Woods. “I always see a lot of deer at both Chevalier Woods and Schiller Woods since many people leave food out for them,” he emailed. “(I realize they do that at a lot of Cook preserves.) “ Unfortunately, he is right on that.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“[I’ve] been saving the eggs from [perch] females caught and am looking to try them. Any recommendations on cooking them?” Derek

A: I go basic. Try to keep the sac intact while cleaning perch, pat dry (they will fry better), fry in butter. Don’t worry if a sac breaks, keep frying. Salt while warm. Serve with anything from fancy crackers to toast.

BIG NUMBER

$50 million: Record funding for the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), one of Ducks Unlimited’s highest priority programs.

LAST WORD

Providing feeders means taking on a responsibility, as in addition to food they can present a whole host of risks, including the spread of viruses and parasites, a greater chance of window strikes, and increased vulnerability to cats and raptors. But if best practices have been followed, research shows that feeders may actually help birds to survive and reproduce.”

Melissa Groo, on whether or when to feed birds, in audubon.org

Birds utilizing a feeder by a lilac bush in February. Credit: Dale Bowman

Birds utilizing a feeder by a lilac bush in February.

Dale Bowman

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, Dec. 31: Snagging season for Chinook and coho ends

Sunday, Jan. 1: First portion, Special CWD/late winter antlerless deer season, ends

FISH GATHERING

Thursday, Jan. 5: Capt. Chris Taurisano, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 p.m.

CHINOOK MEETING

Next Saturday, Jan. 7: Indiana DNR meeting on the current Lake Michigan Chinook stocking plan, Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago, Ind., 10 a.m.

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Friday, Jan. 6-Jan. 8: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville

