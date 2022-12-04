Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the kind of day where it’s wise to trust your Spidey sense. In other words, if your instincts or your gut tells you that something fishy is going on, it is! Listen to that little voice on your shoulder. Double check travel plans. Political discussions might be psychobabble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign. When this happens (for 2 1/2 days every month), it heightens your emotions, but it also attracts some good luck to you. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Meanwhile, double check financial matters, especially about banking and shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t assume that instructions or information from authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers and the police — are necessarily correct because you might be acting on faulty information. This could be due to an error, or incompetence, or a desire to manipulate or deceive you. (Yikes.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be extra clear and careful in everything you do that is related to your pet, your health, and your job. I say this because not only is there room for confusion and misunderstanding, there is even a possibility of deception. (Whaaat?) Most likely, it is an incorrect assumption. Clarify everything! Assume nothing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be disappointed by romance. Possibly, a social occasion will disappoint as well? Be aware that false expectations, misunderstandings and even deceit are possible in romantic relationships, as well as dealing with your kids. Know where your kids are at all times.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful with family members because Neptune can adversely create some confusion. At best, Neptune is impossibly idealistic and so nuanced, one can miss the point. At worst, Neptune is deceptive manipulation. Keep your hands clean.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be extra careful in all your communications with others because you might be misunderstood. Or possibly, you will misunderstand someone else, especially if you make assumptions. There’s a lot of confusion happening. (And in some cases, it’s intentional.) Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful handling cash or doing financial negotiations because some kind of confusion or deception might cost you money. (Not good!) In the same vein, if shopping, keep your receipts (and the box) in case you change your mind after you get home. Things are fuzzy today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make sure that you are realistic when dealing with others, especially romantic partners and loved ones. You might expect too much. Or you might be disappointed because you didn’t state your expectations? A few might even encounter a breakdown in a relationship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Tread carefully because something going on behind the scenes might make you apprehensive or nervous. Or it could be something secretive that could affect you. (A hidden love affair?) Don’t let anyone bamboozle you. Don’t agree to anything, if you feel a bit hesitant. Stay in charge of your world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel disappointed with a friend. If so, you have to ask yourself if your expectations of this person were realistic? They might feel confused by you? We are all frail mortals struggling on this darkling plain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Once again, you might feel confused when talking to bosses, parents or authority figures (including the police). Try to determine if the confusion is based on incompetence and misunderstanding, or it is an intentional deceit. Whoa Nellie! Make sure you know who you are dealing with. Commit to nothing if you feel hesitant.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rapper, businessman Jay-Z (1969) shares your birthday. You are highly independent. In fact, you take pride in being different and calling your own shots. You are a risk taker who some might view as eccentric. It’s important to create solid foundations in your life this year. Take charge of your health. Stay organized.

