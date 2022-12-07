Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Gemini peaks at 10:08 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully! This is an accident-prone day, so, pay attention to everything you say and do. Stay calm. Use your common sense. Avoid arguments with others, which will arise because of the full moon energy. Zip thy lip!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid disputes about shared property, possessions, money and earnings. Admittedly, it’s tough to avoid these disputes because today’s full moon will aggravate these values for your sign. Plus, you’re never casual about money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The full moon is in your sign. (Happens once a year.) And this particular full moon is lined up with retrograde Mars. Holy cannelloni! This makes it easy to let old grudges fester and feel resentful about something from the past. Lighten up. Move forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a challenging day at work because of the full moon, and possibly with your pet and your health as well. Stop replaying past hurts because this is a waste of your precious time and energy. All you have is now. The past is a memory; the future is a hope.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Try to avoid squabbles with friends or members of groups. Or possibly, these arguments will take place with your kids, or a romantic partner? This is because the full moon can remind you of old injuries and insults. Let it go.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s full moon creates the classic tug-of-war between home and family vs. your career and public reputation. You might feel hurt by something in the past that damaged your reputation. Don’t get caught up in this again. It’s a waste of energy. “These are not the droids you’re looking for.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for you due to the full moon energy. You might find yourself caught up in religious or political arguments from the past that still sting or make you feel resentful. Why carry this baggage? Let it go and lighten your load.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t get embroiled in disputes about shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and financial matters, especially if you resent how something was handled in the past. You might still feel this injury. But will your pain change anything? It only bothers you. Time to move on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. To aggravate things further, it is lined up with retrograde Mars. This means you might be caught up by old resentments from the past, feelings which stop you from enjoying this relationship. Is it worth it?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful at work today. Likewise, be careful dealing with your pet and even your health because today’s full moon might aggravate or trigger something. It could create tension. It also might cause you to rehash past hurts and resentment. Lighten up for your own good. Let it go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Romantic disappointments and pain from the past might come to the surface with today’s full moon. For some, these old resentments might involve dealing with one of your kids. It’s so hard to forgive and let go, I know. But why walk around with a pebble in your shoe?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with authority figures and parents are stressed today because of the full moon. Possibly, this triggers bad feelings and anger from the past. Because lucky Jupiter is in your sign now, you have largess. You have the wisdom for forgiveness. Be wise.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Philosopher, linguist Noam Chomsky (1928) shares your birthday. You have a fine intellect, which gives you a deep understanding and knowledge of the world around you. You are compassionate, caring and many of you have strong spiritual values. This year you have more solitude because it is a year of learning, study and teaching for you. You might also renew your spiritual beliefs.

