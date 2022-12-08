The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022

Police officer, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard

The shooting happened in the area of Ann Street between Main and Lincoln streets in the western suburb.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Police officer, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard
police_tape_2_e1527271632222.jpg

A police officer and an armed robbery suspect were shot in west suburban Lombard Thursday afternoon, police said.

Lombard police did not provide any details on the condition of the officer or the suspect, and said the investigation was ongoing.

The shooting happened in the area of Ann Street between Lincoln and Main streets.

Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Christmas toy drive seeks donations to reach goal of gifts for 4,000 kids: ‘We’re not just giving a toy, we’re giving hope’
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez gets $10,200 raise
Judge dismisses defamation suit against broadcaster related to allegations of misconduct by former radio host Eric Ferguson
How glassblowing is helping Chicago youth cope with trauma
The Latest
Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park, Thursday morning, May 20, 2020.
Education
Chicago private school defends LGBTQ sex ed, tightens security after right-wing viral video
An administrator at Francis W. Parker School was secretly recorded by an operative with the group Project Veritas posing as a conference attendee.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
The company we keep can certainly influence our food choices, such as opting for raisins over candy.
Eat Well
Do you eat to impress? A new study finds that sometimes people do.
The research involving Northwestern University researchers found that people choose healthier food options in the presence of outsiders to make a good impression.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Kankakee’s Demontae May (12) lays the ball off the glass for two against Thornton.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Alex Stalock looks on.
Blackhawks
Good injury news abounds for Blackhawks as Alex Stalock, others return to practice
Stalock (concussion), Petr Mrazek (groin), Jonathan Toews (illness), Sam Lafferty (back) and Jarred Tinordi (hip) all hit the ice Thursday. Lafferty and Toews could return as soon as Friday against the Jets.
By Ben Pope
 
Javonni Jenkins, 27, was found alongside her father Dec. 8, 2022, in her apartment in East Chatman.
Crime
Young mom, her father found shot to death in East Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
Javonni Jenkins, 27, and Curtis Hartman, 79, were found Wednesday morning in their apartment. Her 2-year-old son did not appear to be injured.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 