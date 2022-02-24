 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois deer hunting: The totals on overall deer harvest in the 2021-22 seasons are down, as expected

Illinois’ overall deer harvest in the 2021-22 seasons is down from the 2020-21 seasons.

By Dale Bowman
File photo of a deer check station sign. Credit: Dale Bowman
File photo of a deer check station sign. Credit: Dale Bowman
Dale Bowman

As expected, overall deer harvest by Illinois hunters in the 2021-22 seasons dropped from the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 seasons.

The preliminary total is 147,004 deer harvested during all 2021- 2022 seasons, which compares to 162,752 deer in the 2020-21 seasons.

Hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer during the 2021 firearm season, compared with 77,160 in the 2020 firearm season.

Archery deer hunters took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer, well down from the record 75,106 in the 2020-21 season.

Harvest during the 2021 muzzleloader-only season was 3,043 deer, down from 3,451 deer in 2020.

During the 2021-2022 late-winter antlerless-only and special CWD deer seasons, the combined preliminary harvest was 4,505 deer, down from harvest of 4,713 in 2020-21.

The three-day youth season had a preliminary harvest of 1,829 deer, down from 2,322 in 2020.

More information on Illinois’ deer harvest prior to 2020-2021 are here.

I hope to have the county-by-county tables up later.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

With city COVID mandates going away, here’s what some businesses plan to do starting Monday

"We are going to go with the city guidelines because we’ve trusted the experts and if they say it is OK, we just have to trust that," said a restaurant owner who is planning to drop all restrictions next week.

By Manny Ramos

Illinois parole board frees elderly Chicago gang killer who once told board it could ‘shove’ it

Namor Smith, 74, was convicted of a gang-related shooting in 1968. He was frequently in trouble in prison, once wounding an inmate with a knife. He was previously paroled, only to be sent back to prison.

By Frank Main

Guaranteed income pilot program will use lottery to pick 5,000 recipients of $500 monthly checks

Lightfoot announced Thursday that the program will launch in April. Applicants must live in Chicago, be at least 18 years old, have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19 and meet income guidelines.

By Fran Spielman

Actor Sally Kellerman, ‘Hot Lips’ in ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 84

Oscar nominee also played Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest in "Back to School."

By Darel Jevens

3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving George Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

By Alison Martin

MLB labor talks will resume on Friday

Owners have set Monday as the deadline to avoid canceling regular-season games. The players’ union has not accepted that deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press