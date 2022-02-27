 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Michael Jordan’s Bulls debut game ticket sells for nearly half-a-million

The ticket nearly set the record for the most expensive ticket sold at an auction, with only Jackie Robinson’s Dodgers debut beating it.

By Katie Anthony
A ticket from Michael Jordan’s 1984 Bulls debut sold for $468,000 Sunday.
A ticket from Michael Jordan’s 1984 Bulls debut sold for $468,000 Sunday.
Heritage Auctions

A ticket from Michael Jordan’s debut Chicago Bulls game sold for nearly half a million dollars at an auction Sunday morning.

Thirty-eight years ago, the ticket to the Oct. 26, 1984, game cost $8.50 — today, it made the seller, Michael Cole, $468,000.

Robert Wilonsky from Heritage Auctions, where the ticket sold, said the Jordan ticket nearly beat the record for the priciest ticket ever sold at auction. But, in the same auction, a ticket from Jackie Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers debut in 1947 sold for $480,000.

A then-Northwestern student, Cole attended the 1984 game alone after he couldn’t find a friend to join him. With two tickets waiting for him at will call, he used one and kept the other as a keepsake — making it the only known intact ticket from the game today.

With virtual tickets rising in popularity, Wilonsky said the auction house has seen an increase in demand for physical tickets.

“People don’t know what a paper ticket feels like to hold in their hands, to keep in their wallets, to hold on to forever,” Wilonsky said.

The magical thing about the little slips of paper, Wilonsky said, is that they were there — in Chicago Stadium as Jordan took the court for the first time, and in Dodger Stadium during Robinson’s debut.

“People are forgetting the value and nostalgia they had for that sliver of paper,” Wilonsky said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

After stumble against Ja Morant, Bulls need an Ayo Dosunmu bounce back

The best thing about Dosunmu throughout his rookie campaign has been his ability to put bad games behind him, and do so quickly. The loss to Memphis was one of Dosunmu’s worst showings of the season, and considering the upcoming schedule, he’ll need to forget it.

By Joe Cowley

More questions than answers on traffic stop involving CPD official’s car

These are known facts: The chief of the Internal Affairs division’s car was not impounded, her niece was not arrested, and the officers involved were removed from their street duties.

By Letters to the Editor

Woman found shot to death inside car in Albany Park

An autopsy released Saturday determined Azucena Vargas’ death was a homicide.

By Sun-Times Wire

IHSA state basketball playoff scores and schedule

The complete Illinois High School Association boys state basketball tournament schedule. Sectionals are in bracket order.

By Michael O'Brien

EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines, will buy Ukraine arms

The measure would mark the first time the 27-nation bloc finances the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.

By Associated Press

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 27, 2002

Bloom and St. Rita return and a look at the Player of the Year race.

By Michael O'Brien