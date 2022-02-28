Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 8 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have an emotional reaction to a friend or a member of a group. Someone might say or do something that alarms you or surprises you. This is why you need to be careful about jumping to hasty conclusions. Suss things out first. Be careful and cautious like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You don’t want anyone telling you what to do. In fact, you might do the opposite of what someone suggests just because you feel rebellious. (Note: Make sure you don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.) Respect your best interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Rules, regulations and restraints by others will rankle you. In fact, you might reject what someone says (especially re: politics, religion or racial issues) simply because they said it. (Is this being smart?) Travel plans will be interrupted today, almost certainly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check details about banking, inheritances, taxes and debt because something unexpected could affect these areas. Meanwhile, you will resent someone dictating terms about how you should share something or divide something. Likewise, you might not agree with their values. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might be impatient with others, especially if they don’t cooperate with you. It will be worse if they try to tell you what to do! Meanwhile, some of you might be surprised by a partner or close friend. Or perhaps, you will feel liberated for some reason? Freedom is nice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because of equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, unexpected events and computer glitches. Someone might throw you a curveball. You might also feel annoyed with a coworker. Be smart and stay chill. This stuff goes with the territory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids (especially this morning). Be patient because anger always promotes accidents. This could be a rocky day for romance as well. Avoid sports accidents. Social occasions might be canceled. (Yikes!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family argument might break out. Action plan: Get dressed; be patient with everyone. (For your own peace of mind.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy because someone you know might annoy you. On the upside, you will have some bright, clever, original ideas? (There’s always a silver lining.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something unexpected could affect your assets or your money today. Especially this morning. Therefore, keep your eyes open. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Keep your eyes open because you hate waste.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Oh boy! Today the moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus. This creates a strong craving for excitement in you! You might act impulsively and do something you normally would not do. Be careful about being too hasty or rash. Think before you act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At a deep level, you have a feeling of emotional unrest today. You will not like others making demands on you. You might have some private ideas about making some changes in your life — changes for the better. Hopefully, these changes will give you greater freedom.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Racing driver Mario Andretti (1940) shares your birthday. You are independent, eager and drawn to excitement; nevertheless, you have a calm exterior. Your presence can be comforting. You are appealing and attractive but stronger than others suspect. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why you will lighten up and let go of what is no longer relevant.