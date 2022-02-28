 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 8 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have an emotional reaction to a friend or a member of a group. Someone might say or do something that alarms you or surprises you. This is why you need to be careful about jumping to hasty conclusions. Suss things out first. Be careful and cautious like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You don’t want anyone telling you what to do. In fact, you might do the opposite of what someone suggests just because you feel rebellious. (Note: Make sure you don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.) Respect your best interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Rules, regulations and restraints by others will rankle you. In fact, you might reject what someone says (especially re: politics, religion or racial issues) simply because they said it. (Is this being smart?) Travel plans will be interrupted today, almost certainly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check details about banking, inheritances, taxes and debt because something unexpected could affect these areas. Meanwhile, you will resent someone dictating terms about how you should share something or divide something. Likewise, you might not agree with their values. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might be impatient with others, especially if they don’t cooperate with you. It will be worse if they try to tell you what to do! Meanwhile, some of you might be surprised by a partner or close friend. Or perhaps, you will feel liberated for some reason? Freedom is nice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because of equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, unexpected events and computer glitches. Someone might throw you a curveball. You might also feel annoyed with a coworker. Be smart and stay chill. This stuff goes with the territory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids (especially this morning). Be patient because anger always promotes accidents. This could be a rocky day for romance as well. Avoid sports accidents. Social occasions might be canceled. (Yikes!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family argument might break out. Action plan: Get dressed; be patient with everyone. (For your own peace of mind.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy because someone you know might annoy you. On the upside, you will have some bright, clever, original ideas? (There’s always a silver lining.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something unexpected could affect your assets or your money today. Especially this morning. Therefore, keep your eyes open. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Keep your eyes open because you hate waste.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Oh boy! Today the moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus. This creates a strong craving for excitement in you! You might act impulsively and do something you normally would not do. Be careful about being too hasty or rash. Think before you act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At a deep level, you have a feeling of emotional unrest today. You will not like others making demands on you. You might have some private ideas about making some changes in your life — changes for the better. Hopefully, these changes will give you greater freedom.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Racing driver Mario Andretti (1940) shares your birthday. You are independent, eager and drawn to excitement; nevertheless, you have a calm exterior. Your presence can be comforting. You are appealing and attractive but stronger than others suspect. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why you will lighten up and let go of what is no longer relevant.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

17-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing

The teen boy was standing outside just after 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when he heard multiple shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

‘CODA’ wins top SAG Award for best movie cast

Deaf co-star Troy Kotsur wins a trophy of his own, as do Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and two ‘Squid Game’ stars

By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach learning to make selfish plays when he should

Dach’s shot share has increased from 17.2% to 22.8% after scoring a beautiful goal Friday and tying his season high for shots Sunday.

By Ben Pope

Michael Jordan’s Bulls debut game ticket sells for nearly half-a-million

The ticket nearly set the record for the most expensive ticket sold at an auction, with only Jackie Robinson’s Dodgers debut beating it.

By Katie Anthony

MLB lockout talks recess, will resume Monday; deadline nears

The sides held a series of short and more frequent meetings that management considered productive. The talks stretched into Sunday night and are set to resume at 10 a.m.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Pritzker, Lightfoot join hundreds protesting Russian invasion of Ukraine

"Illinois is taking a stand against the bloodthirsty Russian invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine," Pritzker said to the massive throng gathered Sunday outside Saints Volodymyr & Olha Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village.

By Tom Schuba