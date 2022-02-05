 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man fatally shot at apartment in Naperville; another in custody after standoff with police

A preliminary investigation found that the two men knew each other and that the shooting wasn’t a random act, the police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot to death Dec. 11, 2021, in West Pullman.
A man was taken into custody Feb. 4, 2022, after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment in suburban Naperville.
Sun-Times file photo

A standoff with police Friday afternoon ended with a man being man taken into custody, after a man was fatally shot Friday morning inside an apartment complex in Naperville.

About 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Fairway Drive, for calls of shots fired, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Naperville police said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified, police said.

Officers quickly developed leads on a suspected shooter, and the man was taken into custody at about 3:50 p.m., after an hours-long standoff with police, inside an apartment building on the same block as the shooting, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man who was shot and the man who was taken into custody knew each other, and that the shooting was not a random act, police said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: My ex and I might get back together, 16 years after our divorce

They feel more compatible now, and one issue is that the man is married but separated.

By Abigail Van Buren

Celebration of Black-owned restaurants underway

Black Restaurant Week aims to highlight Black-owned restaurants in the city and suburbs through promotions and special deals. Restaurant owners hope to strengthen their businesses after a tough two years.

By Josephine Stratman

‘Neesy’ Morrow is young, but mighty and leading the NCAA

Last week, Morrow became the fourth player to have a 30-point double-double against Connecticut. The previous three, Candace Parker, Angel McCoughtry and Jackie Young, were taken first overall in their respective WNBA drafts.

By Annie Costabile

Counting on these Cubs

The success of the rotation and lineup in 2022 hinges on five performances in particular.

By Russell Dorsey

Will La Shawn Ford run for Chicago mayor again in 2023?

His supporters may be clamoring, but for Ford, 2023 could be another tall order.

By Laura Washington

Three observations from Fire training camp

From Xherdan Shaqiri to COVID-19 considerations, there is a lot to process around the Fire.

By Brian Sandalow