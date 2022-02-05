Man fatally shot at apartment in Naperville; another in custody after standoff with police

A standoff with police Friday afternoon ended with a man being man taken into custody, after a man was fatally shot Friday morning inside an apartment complex in Naperville.

About 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Fairway Drive, for calls of shots fired, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Naperville police said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified, police said.

Officers quickly developed leads on a suspected shooter, and the man was taken into custody at about 3:50 p.m., after an hours-long standoff with police, inside an apartment building on the same block as the shooting, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man who was shot and the man who was taken into custody knew each other, and that the shooting was not a random act, police said.