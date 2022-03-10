The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Outdoors Sports

Spring trout season: Opens April 2, early catch-and-release opens March 19 at nine statewide sites

Illinois’ spring trout season opens on April 2; the early catch-and-release season opens March 19 at nine statewide sites.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
 March 10, 2022 07:17 AM
SHARE Spring trout season: Opens April 2, early catch-and-release opens March 19 at nine statewide sites
File photo of rainbow trout. Crédit: Illinois Department of Natural Resources

File photo of rainbow trout.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Illinois’s spring trout season for catchable rainbow trout opens April 2. The early catch-and-release season opens on March 19 at nine sites across the state.

From what I see, it is the usual sites, same as last year in our area with only one minor change statewide.

As usual, anglers 16 and older need an inland trout stamp and a fishing license. Daily bag is five trout.

Click here to read statewide information.

The nearby sites:

Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago

DuPage County

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee; Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park

Kendall County

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area

Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park

McHenry County

Lake Atwood, McHenry County Conservation District

Piscasaw Creek, McHenry County Conservation District

Will County

Lake Milliken, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area

The nine statewide early catch-and-release sites:

Jo Daviess County, Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park

Kankakee County, Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park

Ogle County, Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park

Adams County, Siloam Springs State Park Lake

Cass County, Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

Hancock County, Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park

Morgan County, Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville

Sangamon County, Illinois Department of Transportation Lake, Springfield

St. Clair County, Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area

Next Up In Outdoors
The Great Pumpkinseed: Records, habitat, probable records in Illinois; plus Stray Cast and Go & Show
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Ice-out, Braidwood hot, LaSalle opens, coho, lakers, river reports
The bounty of Braidwood Lake: Bass fishing on opening day was something to remember, worth FOTW
Mudpuppies: Graduate student looking for any reports of the big salamander from Fox River/Kane County
Chicago outdoors: Illinois armadillos, backyard Cooper’s hawk, record smallmouth bass & northern pike
Beginning life in fisheries: Journey of Ryan Wooten from Hinsdale South to Upper Iowa U., and beyond
The Latest
Young women and girls hold candles in Douglas Park in tribute to missing Black girls as part of The Visibility Project.
Other Views
Crisis of missing Black women and girls deserves more public attention
In 2020, 268,884 women were reported missing, and nearly 100,000 were Black women and girls. Black women account for about 15% of the U.S. population, but more than one-third of all missing women. So why don’t we know their names?
By Robin Kelly
March 10, 2022 08:54 AM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens
The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street Sunday night, police said.
By David Struett
March 10, 2022 08:50 AM
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side
Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 08:44 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, March 9, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:53 AM
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:47 AM