Spring trout season: Opens April 2, early catch-and-release opens March 19 at nine statewide sites
As usual, anglers 16 and older need an inland trout stamp and a fishing license. Daily bag is five trout.
The nearby sites:
Cook County
Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District
Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District
Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District
Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District
Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District
Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago
DuPage County
Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District
Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District
Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District
Kankakee County
Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee; Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park
Kendall County
Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area
Lake County
Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park
McHenry County
Lake Atwood, McHenry County Conservation District
Piscasaw Creek, McHenry County Conservation District
Will County
Lake Milliken, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area
The nine statewide early catch-and-release sites:
Jo Daviess County, Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park
Kankakee County, Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park
Ogle County, Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park
Adams County, Siloam Springs State Park Lake
Cass County, Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area
Hancock County, Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park
Morgan County, Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville
Sangamon County, Illinois Department of Transportation Lake, Springfield
St. Clair County, Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area