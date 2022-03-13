The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

South Side Irish Parade returns after two-year hiatus: ‘We are normal finally!’

“God’s smiling on the South Side for this great coming out party,” Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters near the start of the parade route.

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
 March 13, 2022 07:45 PM
SHARE South Side Irish Parade returns after two-year hiatus: ‘We are normal finally!’
The Float of the Misericordia during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The Float of the Misericordia during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The South Side Irish Parade returned Sunday after the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration was upended by the pandemic for the past two years.

A day after the Chicago River was turned Kelly green ahead of the city’s larger St. Patrick’s Day Parade, bagpipers and marching bands provided the soundtrack for the revelers who lined Sunday’s parade route on Western Avenue in Beverly.

“God’s smiling on the South Side for this great coming out party,” Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters near the start of the parade route at 103rd Street. 

“This is really a coming-together on the South Side in numbers that most people don’t even understand in other places,” Durbin said of the parade’s return. “[It’s] great to be in the spirit, the Irish spirit.”

merlin_104519636.jpg

Sen. Dick Durbin speaks to reporters during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Though many festival-goers pre-gamed at bars and neighborhood parties — and some drinking could be seen along the route — a more family-friendly atmosphere has replaced the debauchery and chaos of past incarnations of the parade.

Rhea Boldman, who lives in the area and has been coming to the parade since the early-1980s, complained that “busloads of people would come from the suburbs, get incredibly wasted and throw up all over everything.”

But now, Boldman noted, “It’s a fun day for all the kids.”

“All the yard parties are going on and everybody’s having fun,” she said with her daughter and grandkids in tow. “It’s like one big block party.”

The city’s slate of St. Patrick’s Day events were among the first major events canceled after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and normal life came screeching to a halt. 

Bailey O’Connell was crowned queen of the South Side Irish Parade shortly before then and has remained royalty since. But after taking part in last year’s scaled-back festivities, O’Connell said she was excited to finally preside over the parade: “Today’s the day.”

Parade queen Bailey O’Connell waves to people in the crowd during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Parade queen Bailey O’Connell waves to people in the crowd during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“People are really happy that we’re back,” said O’Connell, who lives in nearby Mount Greenwood and works as a recreation supervisor in Tinley Park. “And especially with beautiful weather like this, we’re expecting a big crowd.”

Terri Smolka, who grew up in the neighborhood and now lives in suburban Hometown, said the parade marks her “first big outing” since the start of the pandemic, which forced her to take extra precautions because she has a compromised immune system.

“I can’t wait to hear the bagpipes. Let’s go,” Smolka said. “This is normal now. We are normal finally!”

merlin_104519708.jpg
Bagpipe players perform during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 15
merlin_104519696.jpg
Children in rollerblades pass out candy during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 15
merlin_104519678.jpg
Members of a military band perform during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 15
merlin_104519698.jpg
Children and Adults wave for candy during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 15
merlin_104519672.jpg
Parade members hold up a large US Flag during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 15
merlin_104519632.jpg
Members of a high school band perform during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 15
The Float of the Misericordia during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
The Float of the Misericordia during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
7 of 15
merlin_104519628.jpg
Kids wait for the floats and members to throw out candy during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
8 of 15
merlin_104519654.jpg
Members of the CPD Honor Guard march during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
9 of 15
merlin_104519642.jpg
Supporters and parade organizers celebrate the ribbon-cutting during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 15
merlin_104519718.jpg
Supporters of Misericordia hold up a banner as they make their way down the route at the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 15
merlin_104519704.jpg
Representatives of St. John Fisher Falcons march down the parade route at the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
12 of 15
merlin_104519674.jpg
Members of a high school marching band perform during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 15
merlin_104519692.jpg
A member of the parade waves from a mini CTA bus trailer during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 15
merlin_104519712.jpg
A float by the Santa Maria Knights of Columbus as they make their way down the route at the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
15 of 15
merlin_104519708.jpg
merlin_104519696.jpg
merlin_104519678.jpg
merlin_104519698.jpg
merlin_104519672.jpg
merlin_104519632.jpg
The Float of the Misericordia during the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
merlin_104519628.jpg
merlin_104519654.jpg
merlin_104519642.jpg
merlin_104519718.jpg
merlin_104519704.jpg
merlin_104519674.jpg
merlin_104519692.jpg
merlin_104519712.jpg

Next Up In Default
Demonstrators call for no-fly zone, fighter jets for Ukraine
7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71
Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID
No bail for man charged with January murder of store employee
The Latest
merlin_104520536.jpg
Chicago
Demonstrators call for no-fly zone, fighter jets for Ukraine
“Close the sky!” Dan Diaczun, president of the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Congress of America, said Sunday to hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center.
By Tom Schuba
March 13, 2022 08:06 PM
IMG_4193.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert aims high in 2022
“Win a MVP, Gold Glove and get as many awards and accolades as possible,” he said. “And the biggest goal of all, to win a World Series.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 13, 2022 06:38 PM
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in his final year of arbitration and club control.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras: If no extension, free agency would be ‘dream come true’
The catcher is entering his final year of club control and said the Cubs have not yet initiated extension talks.
By Maddie Lee
March 13, 2022 06:28 PM
1338348374.jpg
White Sox
(Bad) postseason experience of 2021 should benefit White Sox in 2022
White Sox notebook: Grandal is ‘ring-hunting, righty Vince Valesquez signed, Cubs kick off Cactus schedule
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 13, 2022 05:42 PM
ILL_LOY.jpg
College Sports
Illinois, Loyola put in NCAA Tournament South Regional, will open in Pittsburgh
Notre Dame also made the field of 68, earning a spot in the First Four.
By Sun-Times staff
March 13, 2022 05:38 PM