The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Environment News Business

Starbucks to phase out paper cups, moving to reusable options

Some programs could involve paying a deposit for a cup customers will return after use. Disposable lids and cups produce 40% of Starbucks’s packaging waste.

USA TODAY By USA TODAY
 March 16, 2022 07:39 AM
SHARE Starbucks to phase out paper cups, moving to reusable options
By 2025, Starbucks hopes to give “customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks-provided reusable to-go cup for every visit,” the company said Tuesday.

By 2025, Starbucks hopes to give “customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks-provided reusable to-go cup for every visit,” the company said Tuesday.

stock.adobe.com

That Starbucks paper cup could soon be a thing of the past – or it could be more expensive – as the coffee giant explores reusable options.

Starbucks is “shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs” in six markets, according to a Tuesday statement from the company. By the end of next year, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada. 

And by 2025, the company hopes to give “customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks-provided reusable to-go cup for every visit,” the company said Tuesday.

Starbucks, which has a goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030, on Tuesday also said it is testing multiple programs for cutting down on single-use cups in stores around the world.

Those include allowing customers to borrow a reusable cup “designed to be returned to stores” and eliminating single-use cups, among other options. Some programs could involve paying a deposit for a cup customers will return after they use it.

The coffee mainstay is also looking into other incentives, including a 10 cent single-use fee or a 50 cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups. Starbucks already offers a 10 cent discount to customers who provide their own cups.  

Disposable lids and cups produce 40% of Starbucks’s packaging waste, CNBC reported.

Starbucks set a goal in 2008 to have one-quarter of customers use reusable cups by 2015, though the company did not reach the target.  

Last year, Starbucks announced the launch of a “Borrow A Cup” trial program in five stores in Seattle, allowing customers to order their beverage in a reusable cup for a $1 deposit. When they returned the cups, customers got the $1 back as well as rewards points through Starbucks’ loyalty programs. 

Reusable cups are at the center of one of Starbucks’ most popular annual promotions, Red Cup Day when the chain gives away free holiday cups each November.

Starbucks has increased its prices in recent months. Additional price increases are also planned for this year.  

Next Up In Default
City’s tourism promoter gets a new leader
Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking
Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago
Chicago blues, rock ‘n’ roll landmark Chess Records definitely worth a visit
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Kamala Harris still negative
Missing woman in Evanston ‘a leader and advocate for the trans community’
The Latest
Lynn Osmond will take over as president and CEO of Choose Chicago beginning May 9, 2022. Osmond was CEO of the Chicago Architecture Center.
City Hall
City’s tourism promoter gets a new leader
After 25 years at the Chicago Architecture Center, Lynn Osmond will take over Choose Chicago as the agency prepares for a rebound in business and leisure travel.
By David Roeder
March 16, 2022 09:23 AM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.
Crime
Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking
Two men and a teenager killed 52-year-old Robert Johnson during a shootout in West Garfield Park in 2020, police said.
By David Struett
March 16, 2022 09:16 AM
Mayor Rahm Emanuel promotes the Polar Plunge at a news conference in 2014.
Metro/State
Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago
A lawsuit claims Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. The complaint does not allege any misuse of funds. Rather, it says the Chicago group does good work, and its more than 50 years of support “are much appreciated.”
By Jon Seidel
March 16, 2022 09:13 AM
The Ricketts family, shown in a 2010 photo, announced its intention to bid on English soccer club Chelsea.
Soccer
Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League.
By Rob Harris | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 09:08 AM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki: report
Suzuki will sign a five-year, $70 million contract, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
March 16, 2022 08:54 AM