The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

‘Downton Abbey’ actress Lesley Nicol cooks up solo stage show, playing at Greenhouse Theater Center

In ‘How the Hell Did I Get Here?,’ Nicol takes the audience on an ‘autobiographical musical’ journey through her life.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
SHARE ‘Downton Abbey’ actress Lesley Nicol cooks up solo stage show, playing at Greenhouse Theater Center
Actress Lesley Nicol.

In “How The Hell Did I Get Here?” veteran actress Lesley Nicol tells the story of where it really all began for her, enrolling in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama&nbsp;in London where she learned to really hone her voice.

Getty Images

Mrs. Patmore is getting out of the kitchen and stepping onto the stage.

Beloved British actress Lesley Nicol is now serving up herself as the main course in a new production that recently debuted at Chicago’s Greenhouse Theater Center. Called “How The Hell Did I Get Here?” it’s what Nicol describes as an “autobiographical musical.”

It takes audiences on her own journey from her beginnings as a dedicated stage and TV actress to her memorable role as the affable head chef in the cultural phenomenon “Downton Abbey.”

But it does more than that, the actress says.

“It is my story, and we do go over the events of my life, but the whole point of it is for all of us to sit down and have a think about our own way,” Nicol said by phone between rehearsals for the production, which has a limited run now through April 3.

“I hope seeing it ignites memories in the audience’s mind of stuff that has happened to them. Because we’re all in the same boat. We’ve all asked that question: ‘How the hell did I get here?’ We all have highs and lows. We are no different from each other in that sense, so this show is more about what it’s like to be human really.”

Leslie Nichol

‘How the Hell Did I Get Here?’


When: Through April 3

Where: Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: $30-$89

Info: howthehellmusical.com


The show came to fruition several years ago — and had its first short trial at her London-based alma mater in 2017 — when Nicol was living in Los Angeles and met composer/wrier Mark Mueller.

“Randomly, I said to him one day, ‘I want to do a theater show, but I don’t want to do cabaret because there are people who’d do that better than me.’ I’m an actress that sings,” Nicol said. “That’s different. The next thing you know, we were sitting down working on it, and it was taking on a life of its own. We couldn‘t stop.”

Mueller — a songwriter who has sold 32 million records and won two Emmys for his work with Disney, Broadway and artists like Amy Grant and the band Heart — originally was supposed to contribute just one or two songs. But he and Nicol quickly found a kinship, and he ended up writing 10 numbers for the production.

“Mark really encouraged me,” Nicol said. “He said, ‘You know, I think you’ve turned into a writer.’ ”

Writing was new territory for Nicol, whose long career has included working in musicals like “Mamma Mia” and “Our House” in London’s famed West End and moving into a number of animated voiceover and television roles, like playing a mafia queen in Shonda Rhimes’ “The Catch” and, in “Supernatural,” playing a mean old witch. She also had a role in the Paul Feig “Ghostbusters” reboot.

Nicol previously had a short run at the Chicago Cultural Center for a theater production called “Admission: One Shilling.”

Actress Lesley Nicol rehearses “How the Hell Did I Get Here?”

Actress Lesley Nicol rehearses “How the Hell Did I Get Here?”

Pemberly Productions

In “How The Hell Did I Get Here?” Nicol tells the story of where it began for her — enrolling in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she learned to hone her voice.

“I was an acting student, but we were lucky enough to have a West End musical director who taught us,” she said. “He was working on the show ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ the original production, and, in the end, he got me into that show. He was a terrific mentor. I was very shy, and he literally made me open my mouth. And that started me having the confidence to sing.”

Directed by Luke Kernaghan (Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre of Scotland and Ireland’s Abbey Theater), “How The Hell Did I Get Here?” moves to New York, San Francisco and Pittsburgh after its Chicago kickoff — around the time Nicol comes to life again as “Mrs. Patmore” with “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film of the series, set for a May 20 release.

Nicol said she couldn’t divulge any spoilers about the movie, which has been called a mix of “mystery and the movies.”

“It will look fabulous on the big screen,” she said. “They go to the south of France — though I didn’t get to go on that trip, of course, because Mrs. Patmore doesn’t get to leave the kitchen. But it’s stunning. It made me laugh, and it made me cry. And we can only hope that people will love it.”

Whether it’s in the movies or in the theater, Nichols said what she does is always about “having a shared experience — that’s why I do what I do.”

Sophie McShera (left) as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore in “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

Sophie McShera (left) as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore in “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Next Up In Theater
Live sound effects are an ages-old art form in ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 17-23
American Blues Theater raises the curtain on plans for a permanent home
The ladies in Willy Loman’s life take center stage in captivating ‘Wife of a Salesman’
‘King James,’ Steppenwolf’s amusing take on basketball bros, a one-on-one worth watching
Lyric Opera’s straightforward approach to ‘Tosca’ serves the love story well
The Latest
Miracle Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, speaks during a press conference in front of a statue of President George Washington near East 51st Street and South King Drive on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Chicago
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
During a demonstration that resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters who tried to bring down the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was caught on video striking activist Miracle Boyd in the face.
By Tom Schuba
March 17, 2022 09:31 PM
Three people were wounded in a shooting Mar. 17, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
News
11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park
The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 09:12 PM
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a “new, permanent standard time” that would mean brighter winter evenings.
Editorials
Daylight saving time may not be right time for America
Scientists agree that fixed, year-round time is greatly needed. But it is standard time, not daylight saving time, that health experts have been advocating for as a permanent solution.
By CST Editorial Board
March 17, 2022 09:00 PM
Loyola Chicago v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois’ and Loyola’s state rivalry is on display — sort of — on a big weekend in Pittsburgh
Win or lose, the success of this Ramblers heyday is forever cemented. But the Illini have to get something done.
By Steve Greenberg
March 17, 2022 07:35 PM
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September.
Bears
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 17, 2022 07:26 PM