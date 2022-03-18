The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Man, woman in ‘very critical’ condition after West Pullman fire

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a home with people trapped inside about 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 18, 2022 05:23 PM
Two people were injured in a fire March 18, 2022, in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen Street in West Pullman.

Chicago Fire Department

A man and a woman were critically injured in a fire Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man and woman, whose ages were not immediately known but were described as “elderly,” were removed from the home, officials said.

The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said. Both were in “very critical” condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

