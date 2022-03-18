Man, woman in ‘very critical’ condition after West Pullman fire

A man and a woman were critically injured in a fire Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a home with people trapped inside about 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

The man and woman, whose ages were not immediately known but were described as “elderly,” were removed from the home, officials said.

The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said. Both were in “very critical” condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

