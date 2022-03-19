The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Braidwood opener mouse, River Trail NC/Narnia, harvest verb, INHS fish collection

A wild mouse lollygagging at Braidwood Lake opener, director waxing poetic on River Trail Nature Center, pros and cons of harvest as a verb, and the majesty of Illinois Natural History Survey’s fish collection are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
 March 19, 2022 07:07 AM
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Braidwood opener mouse, River Trail NC/Narnia, harvest verb, INHS fish collection
A wild mouse, likely a white-footed, lollygagging around Braidwood Lake on opening day. Credit: Dale Bowman

A wild mouse, likely a white-footed, lollygagging around Braidwood Lake on opening day.

Dale Bowman

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

For a change one of my own submissions. This mouse lollygagged past me on opening day March 1 at Braidwood Lake. At first, I thought a deer mouse, but wildlife biologist Bob Massey suggested more likely a white-footed mouse and the longer tail suggests he is right.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

FUNDRAISER

Friday, March 25: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation,South Suburban chapter fundraiser, Tuscan Gardens Pub & Banquet, Glenwood; contact Cindy Gustafson (708) 768-4315

HUNTER SAFETY

April 23-24: Braidwood, smitty@teachoutdoors.org

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 26: SSS—Your Boat’s Radio, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher,curts402@aol.com

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

Today, March 19: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS:

Today, March 19: Early catch-and-release trout season opens Saturday, March 19, at nine sites statewide. Nearby ones: Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park; Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP. The regular season opens April 2. Click here to read statewide information.

March 26-27: First youth spring turkey season

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I love your reporting but take exception when you say things like `290 bobcats harvested” in 2021-22. The bobcats weren’t `harvested,’ `they were `killed,’ some might even say `murdered.’ “ Chuck Mackie, Logan Square

A. Harvested is precisely right word for a species being managed, specifically those managed by harvest totals. If a wolf crosses Illinois and is killed, I will say shot, struck by a train or a vehicle. I breakdown the harvest of bobcats: hunting, trapping and scavenging.

BIG NUMBER

896,000: Catalogued specimens and over 113,000 lots in the Illinois Natural History Survey’s fish collection, about the 15th largest collection of preserved fishes.

LAST WORD

“On a snowy day, driving into River Trail is like driving into Narnia.”

Naturalist Michele Mottlowitz, the director of River Trail Nature Center, waxing poetic

Next Up In Sports
Baseball quiz: Much ado about nothing
Fire captain Rafael Czichos leading from the back line
White Sox prospect Osacar Colas ‘a really gifted player’
Where the action is? It’s still Las Vegas
NFL power rankings: Where do Broncos, Browns stand with new quarterbacks?
Bulls have some serious repairs to make after latest embarrassment
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Much ado about nothing
Who would have thought there was so much to say about so little?
By Bill Chuck
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
AFP_32428DB.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire captain Rafael Czichos leading from the back line
A left-footed center back, Czichos’ steadiness and veteran leadership has been hard to miss, providing ingredients the team has lacked for years.
By Brian Sandalow
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
ST22_colas_01_8x12.jpg
Sports Saturday
White Sox prospect Osacar Colas ‘a really gifted player’
Outfield prospect Oscar Colas looks the part of big leaguer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 19, 2022 06:49 AM
90
Crime
1 killed, 1-year-old girl, 2 teens among 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday
A 1-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Friday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 19, 2022 06:41 AM
Westgate
Sports Saturday
Where the action is? It’s still Las Vegas
Bet on it: Though legal gambling has spread far and wide, Sin City retains its preeminent status in the business
By Rob Miech
March 19, 2022 06:00 AM