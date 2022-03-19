Woman found dead along Evanston lakefront identified as missing trans advocate Elise Malary: police

A woman found dead along the Evanston lakefront has been identified as missing LGBTQ advocate and activist Elise Malary, police in the north suburb announced Saturday.

Malary, 31, had been reported missing by her family March 11, sparking a massive search for the Andersonville resident who has been hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.

Authorities on Thursday found a person dead in Lake Michigan on the rocks near Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square.

Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later. Provided

Police identified the body as that of Malary, but said there were no other updates in the ongoing investigation as of Saturday afternoon. An autopsy has not yet been performed.

Malary had last been seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue in Evanston. Her car was found Tuesday near Hinman Avenue and South Boulevard.

Police previously said they didn’t suspect foul play.

The identification brought a tragic end to a week of searching by friends and neighbors. Dozens of people had canvassed Andersonville Saturday in hopes of tracking her down. Malary was born and raised in the neighborhood.

Dozens of people canvassed the Andersonville neighborhood Saturday, hours before police announced missing activist Elise Malary had been confirmed dead. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“She’d speak out on behalf of any issue that impacted woman of color, LGBTQ folk — her heart’s so big,” said Iggy Ladden of Chicago Therapy Collective, speaking hours before police announced Malary’s death.

Ladden worked closely with Malary through the Chicago Therapy Collective, a group committed to supporting the trans community and addressing social factors impacting the mental health in the trans community.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (847) 866-5040. Tips can also be texted to 274637, starting the message with EPDTIP.



