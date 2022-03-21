The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Big wisdom of big years pays off: Big lake trout caught by 92-year-old earns Fish of the Week

Ed Numrych, 92, caught a 35-inch lake trout with the help of the experience of his life in fishing to earn Fish of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
 March 21, 2022 03:47 PM
Ed Numrych with his big lake trout caught on southern Lake Michigan. Provided by Mark Simpson

Ed Numrych with his big lake trout caught on southern Lake Michigan.

Provided by Mark Simpson

The wisdom of the ages paid off for Ed Numrych.

The 92-year-old from Park Ridge caught a 35-inch, 16-pound lake trout last week.

“I thought getting outfished by my ma was bad,” Mark Simpson messaged.

Numrych caught it on a Flicker Shad 7.

“That was one of four he caught, all 30 inches and bigger,” Simpson messaged. “I enjoyed just watching him play those fish. His many years of experience were on display. He let the rod do all the work and reeled only when needed keeping tension on the line and more or less guiding the fish right into the net. It was something to see, I was impressed.”

Years of fishing does pay off.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

