Big wisdom of big years pays off: Big lake trout caught by 92-year-old earns Fish of the Week

The wisdom of the ages paid off for Ed Numrych.

The 92-year-old from Park Ridge caught a 35-inch, 16-pound lake trout last week.

“I thought getting outfished by my ma was bad,” Mark Simpson messaged.

Numrych caught it on a Flicker Shad 7.

“That was one of four he caught, all 30 inches and bigger,” Simpson messaged. “I enjoyed just watching him play those fish. His many years of experience were on display. He let the rod do all the work and reeled only when needed keeping tension on the line and more or less guiding the fish right into the net. It was something to see, I was impressed.”

Years of fishing does pay off.

