The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Taxi driver shoots attempted carjacker in Austin

Three males entered the driver’s vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old car.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 24, 2022 09:33 PM
SHARE Taxi driver shoots attempted carjacker in Austin
A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Mar. 24, 2022, in Austin.

A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Mar. 24, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A taxi driver shot a man attempting to carjack him Thursday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:30 p.m., a man was driving a red Mitsubishi for a taxi service when he was called to the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

Three males entered his vehicle, and one pulled out a handgun and demanded the 30-year-old driver’s car, police said.

The driver then shot the man, 30, striking him in the forearm and hip, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The two other attempted carjackers fled the scene and the Mitsubishi crashed into two vehicles, police said.

The driver had a valid concealed carry license, according to police.

One of the attempted carjackers was later taken into custody.

Next Up In News
Old Town salon holds haircut fundraiser to help Ukrainian women and children
6 takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s final Supreme Court confirmation hearing
No overall ban on pols using campaign funds to pay criminal defense lawyers, state’s top court rules
Judge questions constitutionality of resentencing law as prosecutors ask him to reconsider case of convicted burglar
Person fatally stabbed after argument in West Garfield Park
Jury awards $742K to family of dad killed by cops while having mental health crisis
The Latest
162731_6188.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscar team plans ‘surprises’ for fans of James Bond, ‘Godfather’
Sunday ceremony also will offer a performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and plenty of humor that’s not mean-spirited
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
March 24, 2022 09:12 PM
Kane__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Unlike Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane leaves talk of future ‘for another day’
Plus, Dominik Kubalik is a healthy scratch against the Kings and goalie Kevin Lankinen looks to get in a rhythm.
By Ben Pope
March 24, 2022 09:11 PM
In this May 2010 file photo, a van drives past the Thomson Correctional Center in Thomson, Ill.
Other Views
Illinois Prisoner Review Board should not be crippled for political gain
Despite the hyperbole and tough-on-crime rhetoric from Republican lawmakers, the Review Board is a moderate body, integral to the functioning of the justice system.
By Jennifer Soble
March 24, 2022 09:00 PM
merlin_104752216.jpg
Ukraine
Old Town salon holds haircut fundraiser to help Ukrainian women and children
Scott Yance, owner of Scottfree Salon, decided to hold the event after first supporting a Ukrainian hairstylist who fled to Germany and urged him to “take care of the people in the refugee camps.”
By Tom Schuba
March 24, 2022 08:30 PM
Former Cubs star Kris Bryant signed a seven-year contract with the Rockies this spring.
Cubs
Rockies’ Kris Bryant wishes former team good luck in ‘different era of Cubs baseball’
Bryant won a World Series, Rookie of the Year and MVP during his Cubs tenure.
By Maddie Lee
March 24, 2022 08:20 PM