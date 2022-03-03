The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Balanoff retires as head of SEIU Local 1

After years of labor and political activism, he says he’s “leaving behind a great local. We’re always ready to fight for working people.”

David Roeder By David Roeder
 March 03, 2022 05:49 PM
SHARE Balanoff retires as head of SEIU Local 1
Tom_Balanoff.jpg

Tom Balanoff, president of Local 1 of the Service Employees International Union, at a news conference in 2018.

Sun-Times

Tom Balanoff, one of the most visible and vocal union leaders in Chicago, announced his retirement Thursday as president of Local 1 of the Service Employees International Union.

Balanoff, 71, notified the local’s board of his retirement, effective immediately. The board chose Genie Kastrup, currently executive vice president, to fill the remainder of Balanoff’s three-year term, which expires in September 2023.

“I’ve been in the union movement for 50 years,” Balanoff said. “It’s time. I had a great career and I’m leaving behind a great local. We’re always ready to fight for working people.”

The local counts about 50,000 workers primarily in building services across 6 states. It has claimed several victories over the years, including a “Justice for Janitors” campaign that won workers improved wages and job security. In January, the local celebrated a City Council vote authorizing raises for contract workers at O’Hare and Midway airports.

Balanoff has been president of Local 1 since 2000 after it reorganized. He held other leadership positions in SEIU prior to that.

The local has been a force in Chicago politics, supporting members of the Progressive Caucus in the City Council. The Balanoff family has been active for years in politics on Chicago’s Southeast Side and in Northwest Indiana.

“I always wanted to work for social justice,” Balanoff said. “The labor movement is a great place to do it and it has made a lot of difference in people’s lives.”

Balanoff said he plans to remain active on political issues. “I will be wherever my local is,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) read a statement about Balanoff’s retirement on the Senate floor Thursday. “When it comes to the American labor movement, all roads lead to Chicago,” Durbin said. “And few leaders have embodied the philosophy and solidarity of that movement better than Tom Balanoff.”

Next Up In Default
High-ranking Chicago cop defends DJ gig at casino while on medical leave
In rare move, principal at highly rated Chicago H.S. reveals bitter battle with LSC
Elementary school community rallies in support of Ukraine
CPS needs 5,000 LSC candidates as application deadline extended to March 9
‘Sham process’ on General Iron has shocked business community
Solis zoning shenanigans outlined in Madigan indictment latest sign of abuse of City Council members’ control over zoning
The Latest
271917191_1285148838663457_4554228554777605847_n.jpeg
City Hall
High-ranking Chicago cop defends DJ gig at casino while on medical leave
Capt. Saadia Carter, the wife of the city’s second ranking police official, performed at the Horseshoe casino in Hammond as part of an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. She has denied any wrongdoing.
By Tom Schuba
March 03, 2022 07:21 PM
JONES_102221_9.jpg
Education
In rare move, principal at highly rated Chicago H.S. reveals bitter battle with LSC
Jones College Prep Principal Joseph Powers wrote to families this week about the local school council’s effort to oust him after 13 years at the selective enrollment school.
By Nader Issa
March 03, 2022 07:13 PM
merlin_104265780.jpg
Chicago
Elementary school community rallies in support of Ukraine
Dozens of students, parents and teachers at Columbus Elementary School in Ukrainian Village waved flags and hoisted signs in support for the Ukrainian community in an after-school rally Thursday.
By Josephine Stratman
March 03, 2022 06:58 PM
LSC members at Audubon school hold a meeting.
Education
CPS needs 5,000 LSC candidates as application deadline extended to March 9
A total of 1,269 applications had been submitted through Wednesday for 6,239 LSC positions across 509 schools. Community members, parents, teachers, support staff and students are eligible to run for LSCs.
By Nader Issa
March 03, 2022 06:41 PM
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat
Bulls
Bulls will try to help Zach LaVine on defense because of knee, but they can’t hide him
Coach Billy Donovan pointed out that the coaches will keep LaVine away from players who run through a lot of actions from set to set, but “he’s still got a job to do.’’
By Joe Cowley
March 03, 2022 06:19 PM