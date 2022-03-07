The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, March 7, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 07, 2022 12:01 AM
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today begins with a sense of inner enthusiasm. You feel positive about life! However, as the day progresses, you might encounter static from a friend or a member of a group, especially about financial matters or something that you own. Deal with it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friend or a group will spark your enthusiasm this morning, which is why you feel eager and hopeful. However, you might encounter someone in power — a boss, parent or the police — and they’re ready to rain on your parade. Handle this skillfully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re encouraged to go after what you want, especially by authority figures. (They’ve got your back.) Nevertheless, rules, regulations and perhaps the law might put the kibosh on something. Make sure you get your ducks lined up in a row. It is what it is.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

So many things seem to be possible this morning! Travel opportunities as well as news related to higher education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law are promising. Unfortunately, a financial glitch or a problem with the bank or the lack of support from someone might hold you back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This morning it looks like everything is going your way and you’ve got the world in the palm of your hand. Nevertheless, a partner or close friend might disagree. Perhaps you have to convince this person that your ideas will work? (“But Alice, this is big!” “Ralph, the biggest thing you ever got into was your pants.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re focused on partners and close friends right now. Perhaps this is why travel plans or ideas about expanding your world are exciting? Nevertheless, obligations at work or something to do with your health or a pet might sink these plans. There are some things you just cannot ignore.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re gung-ho to work and get things done this morning. (This is a great attitude to start your week.) However, as the day wears on, increased responsibilities with children or difficulties with sports, social plans and the entertainment world might arise. Oh well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This morning is promising because social outings, relations with kids, romance or some fun time off make you feel pumped! However, do be aware that a parent or an older relative might create restrictions for you today. Someone has to pay the piper.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a feel-good day at home. Enjoy a nice breakfast because it’s the beginning of the week and you feel positive! Admittedly, later in the day, you will encounter some resistance or negative thinking. But hey, you can sell anyone the Brooklyn Bridge. You’ve got this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This morning you feel enthusiastic about how your week is beginning. That’s great because how things begin are often how they unfold. Nevertheless, some financial problems with money or your possessions will arise. (You can’t ignore this.) Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money issues are positive today. In fact, this morning you feel rich! Certainly, you have money-making ideas and big plans to make more money or spend it — it’s your call. Be aware that domestic obligations might interrupt your day. Stay tuned in.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a feel-good morning for you! You are confident and optimistic. Nevertheless, be on the lookout for something that could create a snag to your plans. This might occur behind the scenes or it might even be a little voice on your shoulder creating self-doubt. (We all have that little voice.) “Be gone!”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rachel Weisz (1970) shares your birthday. You are imaginative and have a strong artistic sentiment. You can be mysterious, which is why others do not really know you. Many of you are fascinating storytellers. This will be a meaningful year for you because it’s a year of learning and teaching — a year of discovery. You will seek a deeper understanding about life and your spiritual beliefs.

