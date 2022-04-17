Horoscope for Sunday, April 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Expect some financial surprises. Everything is a bit up in the air with respect to cash flow, earnings as well as your possessions. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Please be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an exciting day for you with a fast tempo. All your communications with others will be stimulating and different. Thinking patterns are rapid and your intuition is active. Quite likely, you will have inventive, original ideas and suggestions. Why not write them down?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today your ruler Mercury is lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which will create a busy feeling within you. You might jump to conclusions. You might feel restless. Avoid rash behavior. Be like the wise carpenter: Measure twice, cut once. Steady as she goes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids because this is an accident-prone day for their children. Meanwhile, an upset with a friend is likely. (This is also a rocky day for romance.) Social plans might change. Or possibly, a lovely invitation will come your way?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is not an ideal day to make your pitch to the boss or to ask for permission or approval for anything because your interactions with authority figures (parents, teachers or the police) are completely unpredictable. Things could go south in a New York minute. It’s a crapshoot.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will might encounter new faces and see new places. You’re full of new, innovative ideas. Travel plans might suddenly change. Unexpected news about higher education, publishing and the media is likely. A surprise that is related to medicine and the law might also occur.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Double check issues related to banking, shared property, inheritances or insurance disputes because something unpredictable could affect these areas in your life. Be smart and guard your money and your possessions because you might encounter financial surprises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. This could bring about some surprises when dealing with those who are closest to you — friends, partners and spouses. People might be rebellious? You might want more freedom? It’s a tricky day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a restless day for you. Furthermore, unexpected events might throw you a curveball. Expect detours related to your work. Something unexpected might relate to your pet or even your health. Be vigilant and ready to respond in a number of areas. Stay flexible. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might encounter a new friend or someone who is unusual in some way. Or possibly, a friend or a member of a group will do something that surprises you. You might learn new information about a group that you did not suspect. Keep your eyes open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with bosses, parents and the police are unpredictable. For starters, something unexpected might take place at home. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Get dressed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might have to take a sudden trip. Or possibly, a scheduled trip will be cancelled? Travel plans are unpredictable. Likewise legal and medical matters are up for grabs. Please note: Because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you, pay attention to everything you say and do.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Bean (1959) shares your birthday. You are high spirited with an excellent sense of humor. Your inner strength helps you overcome obstacles. You take your responsibilities seriously. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and whatever is no longer relevant in your life. Clear the decks for a new year next year!

