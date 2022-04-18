The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, April 18, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day! Be careful against impulse spending or rash financial ideas. Nevertheless, financial benefits might come to you in a sudden and unexpected way. Weirdly, if you act on this advantage, you might end up at odds with a parent or a boss. (Most curious.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mercury and unpredictable Uranus are lined up in your sign, which makes you restless and impulsive but also eager for adventure! You want to reach out in any direction for new experiences. Freedom will be important for you. An unlikely alliance with a friend or a group might surprise you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are ambitious today, which might be why bosses, parents and people in authority will bestow favors on you or give you permission to explore something new. (Their support might surprise you.) Meanwhile, a friend or a group might try to block you. You win some; you lose some.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A sudden travel opportunity related to publishing, the media, the law or medicine might surprise you. Romance with someone “different” might blossom. However, power struggles with a parent or a boss might be challenging. Stay flexible and ready to act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

An unexpected gift, or a financial advantage in a negotiation, or perhaps a tip with shared property might please you. This could relate to an unexpected conversation with a boss or someone in authority? Steer clear of discussions about politics, religion and racial issues, which could get nasty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Opportunities to travel or explore educational avenues might drop in your lap today. You might learn something that surprises you. Meanwhile, power struggles about shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues could be unpleasant. Accept unexpected help from someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something pleasant but unexpected connected to your job or a financial arrangement might please you today. It could be a promotion or assistance of some kind. Meanwhile, be patient with partners and close friends because they might challenge you today. A battle of wills!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A surprise invitation, or unexpected social plans, or something exciting related to the arts might delight you. (This could also relate to your kids or sports events.) Whatever happens, act quickly if you’re interested. Meanwhile, ego battles at work might occur. (Groan.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A pleasant surprise might occur today that is related to your work or your home and family situation. You might buy something high-tech or attractive for where you live. You might suddenly entertain? Be patient with kids because power struggles might take place.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with parents and family members today to avoid nasty arguments. This could relate to something unexpected regarding your kids or a sudden vacation opportunity or a boon of some kind relayed to a relative. Be grateful for good things that happen to anyone. Truly. (Life is tough.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even if you’re at odds with someone, you’re prepared to defend your turf, especially in terms of family and home today. You might spontaneously buy something beautiful or high-tech for your home. “This toaster comes with a remote!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get ready for a fun surprise. Exciting, unexpected events might take place today. However, a power struggle about money or possessions might arise with someone. Whatever happens, you’re ready to defend your turf. You might buy something unusual to wear today. (One can always use shoes.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eric McCormack (1963) shares your birthday . You are a smart, likable, easy-going person. You are sensitive and kind; others find you interesting. You are also very ambitious! This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must be flexible and have the inner courage to pursue new directions and open any door!

