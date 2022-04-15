Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The moon is opposite your sign building to the full moon tomorrow. This could trigger tensions between you and close friends and partners. Fortunately, although problems increase as every full moon approaches, after it peaks, they diminish or disappear.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As we approach tomorrow’s full moon, you might find it increasingly difficult dealing with coworkers. You might also be at odds with someone about a pet. Or you might feel increasing concerns about your health. This will all fade by Sunday.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romantic partners must be patient with each other; likewise, parents must be patient with their kids because there is a buildup of energy happening before tomorrow’s full moon that can create anxiety in everyone. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, which means you definitely feel the full moon. Tomorrow’s full moon will be a bit challenging because it is at odds with your sign. After it peaks, things will be easier. But in the meantime, be patient with others, especially parents and bosses and authority figures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for you. We’re talking physical accidents as well as verbal accidents. (“Did I just say that?”) Therefore, go slowly and think before you say or do anything. Be cautious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might find that financial matters are coming to a head. It could create a bit of angst for you. It’s encouraging to know that after the full moon peaks tomorrow, these problems will diminish, and, possibly, even disappear! (This includes worrying about dealing with something that you own.) Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Tomorrow the only full moon in your sign all year will take place, which is why you feel some buildup of energy or anxiety within you. (It’s simply heightened emotions.) Therefore, do what you can to remain calm and grounded. By Sunday, everything will feel much better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you have to be patient with coworkers, as well as yourself, because of the buildup of energy before tomorrow’s full moon. This buildup of energy might create a situation dealing with a pet, or perhaps something related to your health. Everything will improve after the full moon peaks tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, so please keep an eye on them. That’s because there is a buildup of energy today before tomorrow’s full moon. You might sense that people are over-animated in social situations. Easy does it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Tomorrow the full moon will take place at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this can happen. This is why today you might have difficulty dealing with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Everything is a bit tense. Relax. Go with the flow. Things will be much better by Sunday.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because today is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign due to the buildup of the energy before tomorrow’s full moon. Do not be hasty. Think twice before endorsing unusual belief systems and theories. Before you agree to what someone else believes, do your own thinking or research about the subject.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial matters might be challenging today, especially regarding other people’s money or the responsibility you have for someone else. (This includes wills, inheritances, bills, taxes and shared property.) By Sunday, you will have more clarity in these issues — one hopes.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maisie Williams (1997) shares your birthday. You are a goal-oriented person with a strong sense of ethics, who likes to be appreciated. Fairness and justice are important to you. This year is a time of reflection and learning for you. You might explore or renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. This year will become more exciting as it goes along.

