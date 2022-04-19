Horoscope for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you will be focused more on money, earnings and dealing with your possessions. In fact, at a subtle level you will give more thought to your values in life. In other words, what really matters? It’s important to know this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the sun enters your sign, where it will stay for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year, and when it occurs it gives you a wonderful boost to your energy. It is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. It also attracts people and favorable circumstances to you. Yay!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As your birthday looms ahead, this means your personal year is coming to an end. Therefore, the next four weeks are an ideal time for you to do some reassessing about where you are and imagine what you want for your future. Start to strategize a new path.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, you will be more involved with friends as well as participating in clubs, groups and organizations. This is the perfect window of time to examine the role that these friendships and relationships play in your life. Remember, your friends are a reflection of you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks. This can only occur once a year and when it does, it symbolizes that you are in the spotlight. Furthermore, this spotlight is flattering! People are impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. Good time to make your pitch.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do whatever you can to broaden your horizons in the next four weeks. Study, explore new experiences, meet new people, travel and learn new things. Do not hide at home. Au contraire! Get out and discover your world!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re heading into a passionate four-week window! Physical, romantic passions will be high. You will also be passionate about other things including finances and jointly held property. Get stuff done.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be opposite your sign, something that can occur only once a year. Because the sun symbolizes your energy, and now it is as far away from your sign as it can get all year, you will need more sleep. Look for ways to improve close relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can expect to get a lot done in the next four weeks because the Sun will be traveling through the part of your chart that will make you want to manage your life and examine your duties and your responsibilities to your own health. You will definitely want to “get it together.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus on amusement, social occasions, sports-related activities, children, fun outings and vacations will be strong in the next four weeks. “I’m outta here!” You want to have fun! This is why your relationships will be more lighthearted and playful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home, family and your private life will be your main focus in the next four weeks. Many of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Memories of the past will be bubbling to the surface of your mind. Good time to see a counsellor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you’re busy! You’ve got places to go, things to do and people to see! This is also an excellent time to study and learn. Enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate Hudson (1979) shares your birthday . You are a powerful person. You are creative and have a strong persona. You move fast when you decide that you know what you want. You are also a spiritual person. It’s OK to rest this year. It will be slower paced. Focus on close relationships to discover what really benefits you.