Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because this is such a powerful day for you, you will easily take the initiative when working with others. In turn, people will be ready to cooperate with you. However, if needed, you are ready to vigorously defend your best interests. Someone older might have good advice for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Research will go well because you have the energy to dig deep and discover what you are looking for. You want to explore new turf and different avenues, possibly related to history or ancient material. Someone more experienced might help you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Friends or groups and organizations will help you. They will respond to your requests. They might follow your lead because you are willing to take the initiative in a courageous, proactive way. People will appreciate that when talking to them, you are direct and sincere.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will likely take a leadership role when dealing with others. You will also respond well to people in authority — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. This is because others see you as someone who knows what you’re doing and also has the energy to follow through.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous day to study and learn. You will also make great strides in areas related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine. Perhaps you will begin a new paper or manuscript? You’re full of ideas and possibly travel plans as well. But you won’t go off half-cocked. You’ll do your research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will defend your best interests in discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance disputes today. Not only that, you will be clear, decisive and convincing. Quite possibly, someone older or more experienced will assist you or give you guidance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be lively today because you each have strong opinions. You might discuss social events, sports or something to do with the education or the care of children. Whatever the case, you’ll do your homework so as not to overlook anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you at work, or in your job, or with any task that you set for yourself, because you are energetic, focused and ready to put out some serious effort. You might make long-range plans. You will be particularly thrifty and careful today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a marvelous day to enjoy social outings, the theater, the entertainment world, sports events as well as playful activities with children. You are energized and yet, you are also serious in a discriminating way. You will enjoy yourself without being extravagant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A parent or older relative might help you with physical assistance or advice. Whatever you do, especially at home or in family dealings, you will be careful and thorough in your approach to everything. Nevertheless, you have the courage to explore new avenues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a strong day for you to talk to others, especially to teach or inform people about something. You will be logical and careful with your words; and yet, you will also be inspirational and enthusiastic, which is why others will listen to you today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day for business and commerce because you have solid, practical, money-making ideas combined with the courage and initiative. This is why you might explore new ways of doing things to increase your wealth. You will be bold and yet practical.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV host, political commentator Rachel Maddow (1973) shares your birthday. You are a positive-thinking optimist. You are quick to make a decision, which you immediately embrace. You are charming, talented and never daunted by obstacles. This year your pace will be gentle and slower. Take time to smell the roses. Cut yourself some slack. Relax and focus on relationships. Contemplate your needs and what brings you happiness. Ideas?

