The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

7-year-old critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Humboldt Park

The child was struck near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue Thursday evening.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was struck by an SUV Apr. 14, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt Thursday evening when a driver struck him in Humboldt Park and did not stop.

The child was struck by a northbound SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.

He was transported with a leg injury to Stroger Hospital in critical but stable condition, police and fire officials said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating. Police reported no arrests and did not release a description of the wanted vehicle or driver.

