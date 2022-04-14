7-year-old critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Humboldt Park

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt Thursday evening when a driver struck him in Humboldt Park and did not stop.

The child was struck by a northbound SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said.

He was transported with a leg injury to Stroger Hospital in critical but stable condition, police and fire officials said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating. Police reported no arrests and did not release a description of the wanted vehicle or driver.

