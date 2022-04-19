Elgin man dies in Hoffman Estates crash

A man from Elgin died in a crash Monday afternoon in suburban Hoffman Estates.

The man, 23, was driving a BMW that collided with Lexus around 2:40 p.m. at Golf and Sutton roads, Hoffman Estates police said in a statement.

He was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village and pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released. His passenger was taken to a hospital and released.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were also taken to hospitals and released, police said.

