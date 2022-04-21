The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Jam Productions enters partnership with Los Angeles-based SaveLive

“It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network, something larger with more locations,” said Jam co-founder Jerry Mickelson.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Jam Productions enters partnership with Los Angeles-based SaveLive
Jerry Mickelson, co-founder of Jam Productions, at The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., where an extensive restoration is underway.

Jerry Mickelson, co-founder of Jam Productions, is photographed at The Riviera Theatre earlier this year.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Jam Productions, the iconic Chicago-based concert promoter, has entered into partnership with Los Angeles-based SaveLive, it was announced Thursday.

Jam, founded by Jerry Mickelson and Arny Granat in 1972, is celebrating its 50th years as as the Midwest region’s largest concert promoters/producers and one of the largest independent producers of live music in the country. Granat and Jam parted ways in 2019.

The SaveLive investment group is helmed by CEO Marc Geiger.

“It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network, something larger with more locations, data and intelligence analytics as well as booking leverage,” Mickelson said in a statement. “Over the years I considered all the bigger players but there wasn’t a good fit in terms of how we wanted to operate and compete. ... It’s time to announce Jam 2.0 with my new partners, Marc Geiger, John Fogelman, and SaveLive.”

According to one report, Mickelson will retain control of operational decisions for Jam under the new partnership agreement.

Related

“It’s exciting to reinvent Jam by aligning with a national company outside of our comfort zone and built differently than ours,” Mickelson said.

Jam currently operates some of Chicago’s most venerable music venues including The Riv, The Vic and the Park West.

Next Up In Entertainment
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
This week in history: Clarence Darrow’s most famous speech
Karol G wins artist of the year at Latin American Music Awards; Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Ukraine
‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ lands on a lighter approach to the alien story
Bill Murray film production suspended following inappropriate behavior allegations
Dear Abby: In mask clash, friend cancels a visit I planned
The Latest
Louise Jones, who also goes by Ouizi, paints flowers with each of her murals, including her latest in Chicago in West Town, which she calls “West Town in Bloom.” She painted it on a wall outside West Town Bakery, 1916 W. Chicago Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
As a child, Louise ‘Ouizi’ Jones learned to paint flowers using watercolors. Now, she paints murals filled with her signature giant bouquets around Chicago.
By Alec Karam
 
Clarence Darrow stands with one finger pointing up in the center of a crowded courtroom during the Leopold and Loeb murder case in Chicago on July 23, 1924
Chicago History
This week in history: Clarence Darrow’s most famous speech
The famous Chicago lawyer, who was born this week, delivered a stunning 12-hour closing argument during the Leopold and Loeb trial of 1924 that helped spare the two accused men from the death penalty.
By Alison Martin
 
North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips was rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, when Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charged off the mound and leveled him with a violent blow to the midsection.
College Sports
League suspends several players after pitcher slugs baserunner in Texas junior-college game
Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field.
By Associated Press
 
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died Friday at age 70.
NHL
Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer, dies at age 70
One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal.
By Associated Press
 
Karol G won artist of the year and album of the year at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.&nbsp;
Music
Karol G wins artist of the year at Latin American Music Awards; Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Ukraine
In addition to artist of the year, the Colombian pop star’s third album “KG0516” clinched album of the year.
By USA TODAY
 