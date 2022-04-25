The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Lawndale News Chicago

New study finds ‘generations’ of disinvestment, systemic racism in North Lawndale

The study, commissioned by the Lawndale Christian Development Corp., highlights the scarce job and educational opportunities in the West Side community.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
   
SHARE New study finds ‘generations’ of disinvestment, systemic racism in North Lawndale
Richard Townsell, executive director of the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, was among the speakers at a City Club of Chicago event Monday, April 25, 2022, discussing economic trends in North Lawndale and other challenges facing the West Side community.

Richard Townsell, executive director of the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, was among the speakers at a City Club of Chicago event Monday, discussing economic trends in North Lawndale and other challenges facing the West Side community.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A new study by the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Great Cities Institute has documented generations of “disinvestment, systemic racism and neglect” in North Lawndale.

Results of the study, commissioned by the Lawndale Christian Development Corp., were made public at a City Club of Chicago panel discussion Monday.

“The well-being of residents is bolstered by the economic health of a neighborhood,” said Teresa Córdova, director of the Great Cities Institute. “The problem occurs when … the wealth-building opportunities aren’t enough. When those wealth-building opportunities are denied, you start to have various quality of life indicators that are parallel to that.”

Those parallels were found in the $124 million worth of resident spending leaving the community each year and the more than 3,000 jobs in the community going to non-residents over the last decade because only 12.7% of residents had bachelor’s degrees — but more than 21% of the available jobs require one. Less than 3% of North Lawndale residents are white but white workers make up more than half the community’s workforce.

All of this, panelists argued Monday, affects efforts to build wealth in the community.

What to do? Some ideas were outlined in the Lawndale Service Area Databook, which also was presented at City Club on Monday.

The book called for “heavy investment” in early childhood and elementary education, building jobs and residential internships around the abundance of healthcare and education positions in the neighborhood, and infrastructure development on empty lots and in vacant buildings.

“Even though the unemployment rate in North Lawndale remains three times higher than the city of Chicago, it is not a reflection of folks’ desire to work,” said panelist Brenda Palms Barber, CEO of the North Lawndale Employment Network. “The reality is that there are reasons why individuals aren’t able to work. I would want employers to rethink who they’re hiring and what the qualifications are for that job.”

If employers shift their focus to skills rather than degrees, more local residents would find work, Barber said, adding that this includes looking at the skills of those returning from incarceration.

“We wouldn’t have a labor shortage, in my opinion, if we would consider that population to be viable applicants for jobs,” she said.

Meanwhile, panelist Richard Townsell, executive director of the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, said the city needs a plan to fast-track projects in the neighborhood. But, he added, his organization also is making plans for 1,000 three-bedroom, two-bath homes, priced under $250,000.

“I care about housing because people have to live,” Townsell said. “We want to make sure that people are able to have access to a beautiful brand-new home that they can afford for roughly what they’re paying in rent right now.”

These efforts, Córdova said, show to the entire city that North Lawndale is “like many other communities. They want homes, safe streets, good schools, dignified living-wage jobs.”

Next Up In News
Life expectancy gap widens among Black and white Chicagoans during first year of pandemic; Latinos suffer steepest drop
CPS to scrap school ratings, replace them with less ‘punitive’ system
Ambulance stolen near South Loop
Labor groups join aldermen in critique of casino plans over lack of living wage guarantees
Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman
Freedom to express any lie you want
The Latest
In 2020, Nurse Jeanette Averett comforts a 56-year-old woman suffering from COVID-19 who was struggling with anxiety because of her non-invasive ventilator at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side. “COVID has taken a terrible toll on the health and well-being of our city’s residents particularly those who are Black and Latinx,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday in a statement.
Chicago
Life expectancy gap widens among Black and white Chicagoans during first year of pandemic; Latinos suffer steepest drop
COVID-19 deaths drove much of the change but wasn’t the leading factor for it. The deadly virus was second to heart disease deaths — which increased with other chronic diseases like diabetes.
By Manny Ramos
 
Esther (Mildred Marie Langford) and George (Yao Dogbe) finally meet after sharing a long-distance romance via letter writing in “Intimate Apparel” at Northlight Theatre.
Theater
‘Intimate Apparel’ a revealing romantic drama about finding just the right fit
Though the plot is somewhat predictable, the story does linger faintly like perfume on the breeze.
By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
 
CPS_logo.png
Education
CPS to scrap school ratings, replace them with less ‘punitive’ system
Though a replacement hasn’t yet been created or publicly detailed, the Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on the parameters for a new system to replace the School Quality Rating Policy (SQRP).
By Nader Issa
 
Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.
Crime
Ambulance stolen near South Loop
The ambulance was parked on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when someone got inside and drove off, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGOWORKS_042721_25.JPG
Casinos and Gambling
Labor groups join aldermen in critique of casino plans over lack of living wage guarantees
The president of the Chicago Federation of Labor said none of the proposed casino operators has agreed to negotiate union contracts.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 