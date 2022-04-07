The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture Taste

MAP: Here’s where to find all of Chicago’s Michelin-starred restaurants

Looking to sample the finest restaurants in Chicago? Here’s your ultimate guide.

Alison Martin By Alison MartinMiriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE MAP: Here’s where to find all of Chicago’s Michelin-starred restaurants
Alinea (center building) in Lincoln Park is currently the only Chicago restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Alinea (center building) in Lincoln Park is currently the only Chicago restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As of April 2022, more than 20 Michelin-starred restaurants call Chicago home, and if you haven’t tried one, you’re missing out on an unmatched culinary experience.

The original French guidebook that launched in 1889, Michelin rates fine dining establishments all over the world and awards between one and three stars to those lucky few restaurants that meet its sky-high standards. Restaurants are rated solely on cuisine (not decor, for example) and on five key criteria: quality of products, mastery of flavor/cooking techniques, personality of the chef, value for money, and consistency.

Related

In Chicago, only one restaurant currently has a three-star rating: Alinea. As of April 2022, the restaurant has held its rating for 12 years.

Regarding Alinea’s long-held honor, the Michelin Guide chief inspector for the U.S. said via email in 2022: “The Michelin Guide defines a restaurant at the 3-star level as one offering cuisine that is exceptional and worth a special journey. The team at Alinea offers a 3-star dining experience that features great product treated with technical excellence and bearing a distinct, fully realized personality.”

Ready to sample some of the highest-rated food in the city? Check out our map below of Michelin-starred restaurants and start making those reservations.


Key: 3 stars - orange; 2 stars - navy; 1 star - purple.

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: With all the flavor in spaghetti al limone, you won’t miss the meat
It’s a pasta spring fling courtesy of linguine with asparagus, morels and peas
Theaster Gates, Prada create incubator to support designers of color
Dinkel’s Bakery to close after 100 years on city’s North Side
White Sox preview food, beer menu ahead of 2022 MLB season
Chicago restaurants honored with 2022 Michelin stars; Alinea retains top status
The Latest
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on March 28, 2022, in New York.&nbsp;
Theater
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick sidelined with COVID as Broadway fights virus
Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Democratic Illinois Reps. Sean Casten, Marie Newman.
Columnists
Rep. Casten calls on rival Rep. Newman to disclose secret settlement at heart of House ethics probe
Casten on Newman: “It is time for her to level with the public.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Orland Park woman accused of throwing drink at Near North Side bartender charged with hate crime
Sara Abdulrasoul allegedly made antisemitic statements after noticing the bartender was wearing a Star of David necklace.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
61ST_104_GB_0421_0702_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
Powerful ‘61st Street’ takes on Chicago’s polarizing issues with gravity and authenticity
Courtney B. Vance leads the AMC show’s sensational cast, playing a lawyer aiding an accused cop-killer.
By Richard Roeper
 
White_Sox_Cubs_Spring_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Calm? Tony La Russa? It’s not happening — and that’s how you know Opening Day is here
But the White Sox manager, 77, is having fun. Has anyone ever put that name and the word “fun” in a sentence before? There you go, we’ve done it.
By Steve Greenberg
 