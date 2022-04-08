The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My husband’s OK, but I’m attracted to somebody else

Woman reconnected with an old flame during a time of abuse in the marriage, and even though her husband has changed his ways, she no longer trusts him.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My husband’s OK, but I’m attracted to somebody else
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I reconnected with an old flame, “Ollie,” eight years ago. We would see each other and catch up during a weekly event he hosted. We’re both married with kids. We kept it non-physical but connected emotionally. We chatted every day and confessed our attraction to each other while still not engaging in anything more than our weekly encounters among friends.

People often assumed we were husband and wife. At the time, I was going through a horrible period in my marriage. My husband, “Pete,” was emotionally abusive and one night even threatened to kill me. Pete and I went to couples counseling, and I went to counseling on my own.

During the first five years of reconnecting with Ollie, he was supportive, accepting and very kind. I fell in love with him, and he with me. We had one quick hug before I left for the holidays. When I returned, we had an intimate kiss. Then COVID hit. Obviously, there was no physical contact after that kiss, but we still talk nearly every day. We have seen each other at business functions among friends twice in three months.

Pete has actually changed and has apologized for how he treated me. We got along nicely during the quarantine. I am just no longer attracted to him. I no longer trust him. He knows nothing of my friendship with Ollie. I also don’t think Ollie will ever give in to his feelings for me. What can I do? — CONFOUNDED IN IOWA

DEAR CONFOUNDED: Go back to your counselor. You have some heavy decisions to make about how you want to live the rest of your life. Remove Ollie from the equation and ask yourself if you really want to stay married to someone to whom you are no longer attracted and no longer completely trust.

Some people are so fearful of the prospect of being alone that they stay in empty or abusive relationships. Figure out whether you have the strength to go it alone, and you will have the answer to your question.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an over-55 condominium community in Florida. Overall, it’s calm and quiet, which is why I moved here. My favorite pastime and form of exercise is to go to the pool. However, some neighbors think nothing of playing their music loudly in the pool area.

I would never subject anyone else to my taste in music in such a public arena, and I can’t understand why they think they have the right to inflict it on other people without asking. I have spoken to them politely and asked that they refrain, but they continue to do exactly as they want. Any suggestions? — DESPERATELY SEEKING PEACE AND QUIET

DEAR DESPERATELY: Because you have spoken to the neighbors about this with no success, I will offer some suggestions. The first would be to bring this to the attention of the manager and the board of directors of your condominium association. Consideration for others should not need to be written into the bylaws, but the sad reality is that sometimes it does.

Another solution could be as simple as the music lovers wearing ear buds to enjoy their music without bothering others. However, if that doesn’t solve the problem, you may have to invest in noise-canceling headphones for yourself.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Gay man asks — Why won’t straight guys hang out with me?
Dear Abby: Knowing the details of friend’s murder adds to my grief
Dear Abby: My marriage is awful, but divorce might be worse
Dear Abby: Trying to connect with alcoholic son is wearing me out
Dear Abby: Boyfriend sometimes falls into three-day stupor of heavy sleep and verbal abuse
Dear Abby: Whether they’re hosts or guests, my relatives always grab the leftovers
The Latest
Arrest photo of Randall “Madman” Miller, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, is serving two life sentences for a 2000 racketeering conviction that included killings, bombings and other violence.
The Watchdogs
Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘enforcer’ denied compassionate release, ‘showed no compassion’ in killing McHenry County couple
Randall ‘Madman’ Miller wanted out under the First Step Act from life in prison. He took part in a couple’s killings near Richmond in 1993, slitting the man’s throat, and other violence during a ‘war’ with the Hells Angels.
By Robert Herguth
 
Lee Flaherty in 2007 at his offices at Flair House, 214 W. Erie St. He died March 23, a month after being diagnosed with cancer.
Columnists
Lee Flaherty, promoter of the Chicago Marathon, Rolls Royces, himself, dead at 90
He helped start the marathon and the World’s Largest Block Party and was a pioneer in redeveloping River North and a real-life character straight out of ‘Mad Men.’ I can say that because I knew him.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Elodie Carmen Baker, a Minnesota baby who got a heart transplant at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Health
‘Lifesaving gift’: Baby with rare disease gets new heart at Lurie Children’s Hospital after 218-day wait
The transplant for 8-month-old Elodie Carmen Baker was done because the baby’s heart was failing. Waits for organ transplants are especially high for young children.
By USA TODAY
 
Tony Mockus.
Obituaries
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
Even if you never saw him on stage, you might know his face from movies. He played a fire chief in ‘Backdraft,’ a judge in ‘The Untouchables’ and a minister in ‘She’s Having a Baby.’
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
The owners of Josephine’s Cookin’, 436 E. 79th St. in Chatham, owe more than $500,000 in past-due property taxes and penalties.
The Watchdogs
Taxing times for popular South Side restaurant eased by county agency
Josephine’s Cookin’ in Chatham hasn’t paid its property taxes in 12 years. Thanks to the actions of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, it’s avoided losing the property through a tax sale.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 