Horoscope for Sunday, May 1, 2022

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you have private, intense feelings about something. No question. Meanwhile, issues related to money, cash flow or perhaps something you own might create a problem with a friend, especially someone older. They might demand that you account for something to give them an explanation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friendship will mean a great deal to you today. In fact, this relationship might even change your life. You have a strong need to establish a bond with an individual or perhaps even with a group. Look for ways to enrich this relationship, because this is possible right now.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You want to be respected today. Not only do you want the respect of your peers, you also want the respect of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. This is important to you. Romance with someone older might suddenly grab you out of the blue. (Gasp!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be attracted to someone who is different from you. You might also feel an intense attraction to a belief system, a religion, a philosophy or even a political system. Whatever it is, it resonates deeply within you and you know it could be life changing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A romantic attraction will be very deep. New love that begins now has the potential to change your life. Meanwhile, you also have strong feelings about your fair share of something, whether it’s an inheritance or a situation regarding shared property. It matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relationship with a close friend, or your partner, or spouse is very important to you. It matters. You might even feel that there is a fated quality to the fact that you know each other. Nothing is superficial. You feel this is your destiny.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are strongly concerned with the practical aspects of an important relationship. In fact, this is a good day to discuss agreements in an open way. It’s important to know what is expected of each other. It’s important to know what the boundaries are. This is real.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is the stuff of movies. You might feel it was written the stars. Others might feel an incredibly close attachment to their children or even to an artistic creation. Nothing is casual today. Everything matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your bonds with your family, or a family member, or someone at home are very deep and important to you. You see all the connections and you realize that they were meant to be. Whether it’s a parent or sibling, the depth of this bond is obvious to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

All your interactions with others will be important to you because you have a sense that something deeper is going on. Your connection with siblings, relatives and even neighbors is very important to you. In fact, you see the strong role they play in your life. Nothing is accidental.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have strong feelings about something that you own. These feelings might even embrace your sense of self-worth, which you might equate with your wealth. Whatever the case, anything to do with money and possessions is important you. This is not casual.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The emotions you feel for others today are very deep. Friendships are important as well as committed relationships. Romance will overtake all your considerations and become the most important thing in your mind. This is because the feelings you have today for others are extraordinary in their force. But you are grateful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Una Stubbs (1937-2021) shares your birthday. You are strong, determined and ambitious. You are also a natural leader. You are able to inspire others in troubled times. This is a high-spirited and popular year for you. Old friendships can be rekindled. Your self-expression is heightened, especially in the arts. Enjoy this year!

