The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago May 12-18

Theater

Richard Thomas and Melanie Moore star in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”| Julieta Cervantes

The latest stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” is Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of the classic Harper Lee novel. It’s a story of racial injustice and childhood innocence and centers around white small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, who takes the case of a wrongly accused Black man, Tom Robinson. The touring company features Richard Thomas as Finch, Melanie Moore as his daughter Scout, Jacqueline Williams as housekeeper Calpurnia and Yaegel T. Welch as Robinson. Mary Badham, who as a young girl memorably portrayed Scout in the 1962 film adaptation, returns to the stage as the Finches’ neighbor Mrs. Dubose. Bartlett Sher directs. From May 17-29 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., $35+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

The touring cast of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Joan Marcus

Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the traditions that define faith and family. Yehezkel Lazarov stars as Tevye; Bartlett Sher directs. From May 17-22 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. Tickets: $31+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Sheldon D. Brown (from left), Terry Guest and Wardell Julius Clark in “The Magnolia Ballet.” Nathanael Filbert

About Face Theatre presents Terry Guest’s “The Magnolia Ballet,” a Southern gothic drama about a teen with a secret that threatens to destroy his already broken home. Guest melds high drama, dance, poetry and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism and the love between a queer kid and his father. Mikael Burke directs. From May 12-June 11 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., $5-$35. Visit aboutfacetheatre.com.

“When We Were Young and Unafraid” at AshtonRep.| Derek Bertelsen

AstonRep Theatre’s season concludes with the Chicago premiere of Sarah Treem’s “When We Were Young and Unafraid.” Set in the ’70s, the drama is the story of Agnes, whose house is a refuge for victims of domestic violence. Sara Pavlak McGuire directs. From May 13-June 12 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Tickets: $20. Visit astonrep.com.

“After The Blast” at Broken Nose Theatre. photo by David Weiss David Weiss Photo

Broken Nose Theatre presents Zoe Kazan’s “After the Blast,” about a young couple, Anna and Oliver, in a dystopian world where they must seek government approval to become parents. From May 13-June 11 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: Pay-what-you-can. Visit brokennosetheatre.com.

Dance

Hubbard Street Dance in “Decadance/Chicago.” Todd Rosenberg

Hubbard Street Dance concludes its 44th season with performances of Ohad Naharin’s “Decadance/Chicago,” an evening-length work comprised of excerpts from his most celebrated pieces including “Sadeh21,” “Naharin’s Virus” and the iconic“Minus 16.” A second program offers the Chicago premiere of Spenser Theberge’s “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” Aszure Barton’s “BUSK,” Naharin’s “George & Zalman” and Amy Hall Garner’s “As the Wind Blows.” From May 12-15 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $15-$110. Visit hubbardstreedance.com.

Music

Rising reggae star Koffee will perform at House of Blues. Nwaka Okparaeke

Koffee tours behind her debut album, “Gifted,” which showcases the 22-year-old’s songwriting, vocal and production talents. She’s created an innovative and fresh body of work that pushes reggae forward. Her 2019 EP “Rapture” won the Grammy for best reggae album, making her the youngest person and only woman to win that category. Buju opens at 8 p.m. May 15 at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St. Tickets: $50. Visit houseofblues.com/chicago.

Museums

The hottest museum ticket of the summer is “Nick Cave: Forothermore,” the first career-spanning retrospective of the Chicago-based artist. The exhibition is designed as an immersive journey and features cast bronze sculptures, sequined tapestries, color-saturated videos, installations and more than a dozen selections from Cave’s signature “Soundsuit” series. From May 14-Oct 2 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave. Admission: $8, $15. Visit mcachicago.org. The citywide celebration continues at the DuSable Museum of African American History (740 E. 56th Pl.) with a fund-raising gala on May 21 with a presentation of “The Color Is,” a performative fashion experience featuring an 80-look production by Cave and his brother Jack Cave. Two public performances also are planned for May 22-23. And the Merchandise Mart will feature a new video presentation by Cave projected on the building through Sept. 7.

Paul Cezanne, “Still Life with Apples,” 1893–94. The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

If your taste in art leans more toward the classic, check out “Cezanne,” an ambitious exhibit which explores Paul Cezanne’s work across media and genres with 90 oil paintings, 40 watercolors and drawings and two complete sketchbooks. From May 15-Sept. 5 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave. Admission: $14-$25. Visit artic.edu.

Family fun

“Carnival of the Animals.” A&A Ballet

Introduce youngsters to the beauty and creativity of ballet when A&A Ballet’s Family Dance Series presents its take on “Carnival of the Animals” and a world premiere of “The Firebird,” featuring new choreography by Alexei Kremnev and projected sand art animation by Anastasia Antropova. For ages 3 and up. At 3 p.m. May 14 at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Tickets: $25-$55. Visit athenaeumtheatre.org.

The Insect Asylum. Nina Salem Photo

The Insect Asylum, a new museum and community center founded by nature advocate Nina Salem, is celebrating its grand opening in Avondale. There’ll be a meet and greet with a live sloth and owls, live insect demonstrations, a dance performance by India Yvee DeMinuit and acoustic music by Vince Flippone. Salem’s 2,500-insect collection will be on display as well as the taxidermy animals she has collected. The grand opening begins at 1 p.m. May 14 at 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: $5-$40. Visit theinsectasylum.com.

The 2022 Stars on Ice tour brings the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team to town. The tour showcases the new Olympic medalists from the recent games in Beijing including Nathan Chen, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock, Evan Bates,Karen Chen, Alexa Knierim, Brandon FrazierandVincent Zhou, plus2022 Olympic team membersJason Brown, Alysa LiuandMariah Bell and 2018 medalistMirai Nagasu. At 7:30 p.m. May 14 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets: $15+. Visit ticketmaster.com.